Biden biographer exposes the 'red flag' he saw inside Biden's White House: 'I'd never heard of that before'

The author of a Joe Biden biography revealed Tuesday that he believes the Biden administration is the most "scripted" White House in modern American history.

Last year, author Chris Whipple published his book "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," which covers the first years of Biden's presidency. The White House granted Whipple significant access to Biden's inner circle for the book, which ultimately produced in Whipple a unique perspective about the Biden administration.

In an interview on CNN, Whipple shared what he learned.

Despite granting him unique access, Whipple told CNN anchor Abby Phillip that control is baked into the DNA of Biden's administration.

"The thing to understand here is that the DNA of this White House is controlling the narrative. And I can tell you, having written a book about it, that this White House is the most battened down, buttoned up, scripted White House in modern history," he alleged.



Not only does the White House control its narrative, but access to Biden is tightly supervised — even for his biographer.

"While I was able to interview in real time almost all of Joe Biden's inner circle, when it came to Biden himself, the deal was: Written answers to written questions," Whipple revealed. "I'd never heard of that before."

Phillip then asked Whipple if he viewed the extreme level of control as a "red flag," a question he answered in the affirmative.

"You can look at it two ways: This is obviously a White House with either with something to hide or just obsessed with controlling the narrative," he explained.

Later in the interview, Whipple revealed that he has spoken with one of Biden's "closest friends," who believes the president needs to undergo a full battery of cognitive testing.

"I will tell you that one of the president's closest friends thinks that Joe Biden should go up to Walter Reed, have a complete neurological exam, release the results, and let the chips fall," Whipple said.

"Now, I don't think that friend has said this out loud to Joe Biden because that's a hard thing, even for a close friend, to tell him," he added. "But I don't think he's going there without a major push."

Although Biden has reportedly not undergone extensive cognitive testing, the White House continues to claim the president is in good health.

