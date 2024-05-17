Biden campaign accepts CBS News VP debate offer

The Biden campaign has accepted a vice presidential debate offer from CBS News, a move that sets the stage for Vice President Kamala Harris to go up against whomever former President Donald Trump taps to serve as his running mate, assuming the Trump campaign also chooses to accept the debate invite.

"The Biden campaign has accepted CBS News' invitation to participate in a vice presidential debate this summer. CBS News has extended to same offer to the Trump campaign," CBS News tweeted.

'We look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates.'

The Biden campaign has indicated that July 23 or August 13 would both be acceptable dates for the event.

"We look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates so that the full debate calendar for this campaign can be set," Brian Fallon, campaign communications director for the Vice President Harris, noted, according to CBS News.

Former President Donald Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, has not yet announced a running mate.

Trump and Biden have agreed to participate in two debates later this year, one on June 27 hosted by CNN and another on September 10 with ABC News.

Biden has claimed that Trump lost two debates against him in 2020.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can’t put two sentences together!" Trump declared in a post on Truth Social. "Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It's time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire.'"

Election Day will be on November 5, though many voters will have already cast their ballots by that point.

