Biden campaign cochair: I don't understand why people are questioning Biden's mental health

Mitch Landrieu, cochair for President Joe Biden's campaign, told CNN he is puzzled as to why Americans are concerned about Biden's mental acuity amid public appearances being consistently riddled with manifestations of his advanced age, 81.

"Trump challenged Joe Biden on, which was, he wants him to take a cognitive test. And we have a very short bit of time, but he did, he tried to remember the name of his own doctor — Donald Trump — and he messed that up while he’s challenging Mr. Biden. What do you make of that?" host Sara Sidner asked.

“I think Donald Trump is a joke. I mean, when this guy — when his lips are moving, he’s lying," Landrieu replied, going on to say it is actually Trump who has mental acuity problems.

"When he tries to go to accuse somebody else of speaking improperly, he can’t keep two thoughts in his mind. I want to encourage Americans to go listen to Donald Trump’s full speeches and try to put that word spaghetti together," he said.

Videos of these moments, which garner a lot of attention, are often dismissed by Biden supporters as being deceptively edited or lacking context.

"And I wonder why anybody is questioning Joe Biden’s mental acuity. Donald Trump can’t string two sentences together. I mean, this is the biggest joke in the world. My president is going to show up on time, on task, and he is going to give it to Donald Trump next week. He shows up, he’s doing his job," Landrieu added.

"The proof is in the pudding. We have the receipts: 15.5 million jobs, 56,000 projects going on, and economy that’s stronger than any other economy in the world, and taking it to big corporate America to reduce their prices because inflation has come down from 9% to 3%.”

Concerns about Biden's mental health continue to rise as event after event is marred with odd moments where he appears to be lost or frozen in place. The latest example of this occurred during his celebrity-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Former President Barack Obama had to help usher Biden off stage after Biden meandered aimlessly when it was the moment for them to go offstage. Videos of these moments, which garner a lot of attention, are often dismissed by Biden supporters as being deceptively edited or lacking context, despite many of the videos being live or posted in full.

Voters have long expressed their belief Biden is simply too old to lead the country for another four years. An ABC News/Ipsos poll from February showed over 80% of those asked said they thought Biden's advanced age means he should not serve another term.

