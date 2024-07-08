Biden comes out against voter ID bill that prevents illegal immigrants from voting

President Joe Biden's administration officially came out to say officials do not support House Republicans' proposal to have a voter ID law for elections to prevent illegal immigrants from voting, as the border crisis has gone on for the entirety of Biden's presidency.

Introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act would require states to obtain proof of citizenship in person when registering an individual to vote and require states to remove anyone who is in the country illegally from existing voter rolls.

'This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections.'

"Radical progressive Democrats ... are using open-border policies while also attacking election integrity laws to fundamentally remake America. That's why I am proud to introduce the SAVE Act with Speaker Johnson and my Republican colleagues, along with the invaluable support of citizens and organizations that recognize we must end the practice of non-citizens voting in our elections," Roy has said about the bill.

The Biden White House said the bill is not needed since there is already a law on the books disallowing non-citizens to vote and that requiring voter ID will hinder Americans from voting.

"The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods. ... This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls. The evidence is clear that the current laws to prevent noncitizen voting are working as intended — it is extraordinarily rare for noncitizens to break the law by voting in federal elections," the statement says.

The statement then blames House Republicans for not voting for the Senate bill that had some strict measures at the border but was also filled with items that would have codified into law some of the worst aspects of the border crisis.

"81% of Americans want ID verification to vote. It’s pretty straightforward. Democrats are assulating American Citizenship on a daily basis — elections, open borders, fiscal health, welfare to noncitizens. It’s time to stand up for AMERICANS and pass the SAVE Act," Roy posted on X.

