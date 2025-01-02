Biden giving top award to accused sex creep and establishmentarians who tried locking up Trump

Liz Cheney was thoroughly rejected by American voters in 2022, failing to capture more than 28.9% of the vote in her Republican primary. She was, however, ultimately able to win over the 82-year-old Democrat in the White House.

Fresh off commuting the sentence of a serial killer who raped and murdered two little girls, along with 36 other death-row killers, President Joe Biden announced that he was awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to Cheney. Also getting the medal are fellow House Jan. 6 committee leader Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and former Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd (Conn.), previously a leading Democratic recipient of donations by Harvey Weinstein and a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac favorite who was credibly accused of sexually assaulting a waitress with Ted Kennedy in 1985.

President Richard Nixon created the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1969, the second-highest civilian award of the U.S. government, "for the purpose of recognizing citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens."

Whereas Biden is conferring the award upon his scandal-plagued friend Dodd for supposedly standing "watch over America as a beacon to the world," the Democratic president appears to be awarding Cheney and Thompson for their joint attempts to lock up his former political opponent.

Highlighting her work as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, the White House stated that Cheney, who backed Kamala Harris' humiliating electoral defeat, "has raised her voice — and reached across the aisle — to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency. Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together."

The White House suggested that Thompson, who chaired the committee and tried to strip President-elect Donald Trump of Secret Service protection months ahead of the attempted assassination against him in Pennsylvania, defended "the rule of law with unwavering integrity and a steadfast commitment to truth."

'Honestly, they should go to jail.'

According to the White House, "President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others. The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice."

The incoming president sees the duo in a different light, especially Cheney.

Earlier this year, Trump reportedly reposted a meme of Liz Cheney suggesting that she was "guilty of treason." On another occasion, he wrote, "She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!"

Trump doubled down on his remarks in a "Meet the Press" interview last month, stating, "Cheney did something that's inexcusable along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps. So the unselect committee went through a year and a half of testimony. ... They deleted and destroyed all evidence that they found. You know why? Because Nancy Pelosi was guilty. Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 troops."

"People lied so badly. Now listen: This was a committee, a big deal. They lied. And what did they do? They deleted and destroyed a whole year and a half worth of testimony," continued Trump. "I think those people committed a major crime."

"Honestly, they should go to jail," added Trump.

An interim report released last month by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chair of the House Oversight Committee, noted that the Jan. 6 committee "presented uncorroborated, cherry-picked, and, at times, false evidence that fit its narrative" that Trump was supposedly personally liable for the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, the former Vice Chair of the January 6 Select Committee, and these violations should be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation," said the report.

According to the report, Cheney should be investigated for allegedly tampering with at least one witness and for possibly violating 18 U.S.C. 1622, which prohibits any person from suborning perjury.

The report also indicated it is clear that Thompson, solely responsibly for complying with House rules related to the archiving of committee records, improperly deleted the committee's recordings of transcribed interviews, thereby preventing House Republicans from reviewing the videos, "which could have contained important information, specifically with respect to the interviews of Cassidy Hutchinson."

The White House's announcement prompted ridicule online.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted, "Having 'Joe Biden,' as one of his last acts, bestow a presidential medial on Liz Cheney says so much about the value system of the Democratic Party. But what 'Biden' said about Cheney — an advocate still of countless views liberals denounce as fascist — is even more telling."

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller wrote, "Pathetic. With attacks happening in the United States and around the world, THIS is how Biden is spending his time today?"

