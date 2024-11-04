Biden grits teeth, snarls that Trump, Republicans are 'the kind of guys you like to smack in the a**'

President Joe Biden during a Saturday speech in support of Kamala Harris' campaign gritted his teeth and snarled that former President Donald Trump and his "Republican friends" are "the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass."

Biden — who last week called Trump supporters "garbage" — made his latest shocking remark to members of a carpenters' union in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, while criticizing Trump and the GOP.

It wasn't the first time Biden has expressed violent rhetoric in regard to Trump.

"There's one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do," Biden began. "They want another giant tax cut for the wealthy. Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it's macho guy. I'll tell you what, man, when I was in Scranton, I used to, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while. ... But I'm serious. These are the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass."

Biden's statement was met with cheers, laughter, and applause.

You can view video of the president's words here.

The headline in left-wing outlet the Huffington Post reads that "Biden Says He'd Like To 'Smack' Trump And His Supporters 'In The Ass.'"

Reuters had a similar interpretation of Biden's remarks:

Biden used colorful language when describing what he would like to do to those who would turn back his legislative accomplishments with a reference to his younger days in Scranton.



"I'm serious. These are the kind of guys you'd like to smack in the ass," he said.

It wasn't the first time Biden has expressed violent rhetoric in regard to Trump. In 2018, Biden infamously stated that if he were back in high school, he'd take Trump "behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."

A week before his "garbage" remark, Biden in another speech said of Trump that "we gotta lock him up." While his listeners applauded, Biden attempted to correct himself and sputtered, "Politically lock him out."

Biden also attempted damage control after his "garbage" remark by noting on X, "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

The White House added an apostrophe to the transcript of his call with Voto Latino: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

Indeed, two U.S. government officials told the AP that White House press officials altered the official transcript of Biden’s "garbage" remarks, which elicited objections from federal workers who transcribe what the president says for posterity. The AP added that it also obtained an internal email to back its report.

