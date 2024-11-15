Biden-Harris HHS is blathering about transvestism this week. Here's what RFK Jr. said he'll prioritize.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday to serve as Health and Human Services secretary, reiterating his pledge to "Make America Healthy Again."



Within hours of the announcement, the Biden-Harris HHS under the current leadership of Xavier Becerra provided the incoming administration with a reminder of the herculean task of reform now set before Kennedy: a propaganda piece on social media signaling support both for medicalized transvestism and the notion that some men and women are "nonbinary."

In addition to reminding the public that radical gender ideology informs the current HHS' pseudoscientific stances and activist policies — something Trump intends to remedy — the post set Kennedy's apparent health priorities in greater relief.

Rather than waste time, money, and energy indulging the delusions of those suffering from body dysmorphia, Kennedy has signaled he will actually try to improve their health and the health of the nation at large.

"We have a generational opportunity to bring together the greatest minds in science, medicine, industry, and government to put an end to the chronic disease epidemic," Kennedy said in his response to Trump's announcement. "I look forward to working with the more than 80,000 employees at HHS to free the agencies from the smothering cloud of corporate capture so they can pursue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth."

'I don't think children can genuinely consent to repurposed castration drugs.'



Kennedy has offered some hints and specifics in recent months about what he would do if put in a position to take meaningful federal action.

Protecting youth from the sex-change regime

In May, Kennedy tweeted, "The more I learn, the more troubled I have become about giving puberty blockers to youth. Minors cannot drive, vote, join the army, get a tattoo, smoke, or drink, because we know that children do not fully understand the consequences of decisions with life-long ramifications."

The future Trump nominee stressed that the brain's prefrontal cortex, "responsible for skills like planning, prioritizing, and making good decisions, doesn't fully mature until the early to mid-20s."

"I don't think children can genuinely consent to repurposed castration drugs (puberty blockers) and surgical mutilation, which have permanent, irreversible effects," said Kennedy.

A Kennedy-led HHS would help Trump make good on his vows to revoke the Biden-Harris administration's "cruel policies on so-called 'gender-affirming care'"; cease all programs promoting the concept of gender transition; and cut "any hospital or healthcare provider participating in the chemical or physical mutilation of minor youth" off of Medicaid and Medicare.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is one of the HHS agencies Kennedy would oversee.

When threatening federal funding, Kennedy might want to look at the medical advocacy group Do No Harm's new database of hospitals and medical facilities that are apparently subjecting children to sex-change mutilations and sterilizing chemical treatments.



Curbing retardation by fluoride

The accomplished environmental lawyer, who once gave agro-tech giant Monsanto a figurative black eye in court, signaled that the Trump administration will "advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from the public water" — a proposal that even the Washington Post's health columnist Leana Wen, a professor of health policy at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, has admitted is reasonable.



According to the National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements, fluoridated municipal drinking water accounts for approximately 60% of fluoride intakes in the United States. As of 2020, 62.9% of the population had access to a fluoridated water system.



Scientists have long understood that exposure to fluoride at elevated levels has been linked to various adverse health effects in humans, such as osteosclerosis, calcification of tendons, endocrine dysfunction, and bone deformities. The government finally got around to admitting this past summer that fluoride is also retarding the population.

The National Toxicology Program, part of the HHS, released a report in August revealing that fluoridated water can significantly lower IQ in kids.



"Higher estimated fluoride exposures (e.g., as in approximations of exposure such as drinking water fluoride concentrations that exceed the World Health Organization Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality of 1.5 mg/L of fluoride) are consistently associated with lower IQ in children," said the NTP report.

'FDA's war on public health is about to end.'



When still a presidential candidate, Kennedy made the same pledge to remove fluoride from the water, stating he would lean on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, another HHS agency to "take every step necessary to remove neurotoxic fluoride from American drinking water."



Cleaning house at the FDA



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is another HHS agency, meaning it would be within Kennedy's purview.



Ahead of Election Day, Kennedy noted on X, "FDA's war on public health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can't be patented by Pharma."

"If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags," added Kennedy.

Kennedy told MSNBC following Trump's landslide victory, "In some categories, there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA that are — that have to go, that are not doing their job, they're not protecting our kids."

Kennedy underscored he would not seek to eliminate entire agencies "as long as it requires congressional approval." Instead, he would "get the corruption out of the agencies."

Trump said in his announcement Thursday that the HHS would also "ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country."

With oversight of the FDA, Kennedy might be able to spare Americans from exposure or at the very least relatively high exposure to problematic chemicals such as chlormequat and Bisphenol A.

The Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology published a study from the Environmental Working Group earlier this year revealing that the vast majority of Americans have been exposed to the pesticide chlormequat, which is detectable in dozens of popular oat-based products and has been linked in animal studies to disrupted fetal growth, damage to the reproductive system, delayed puberty, and reduced fertility.

'The science on vaccine safety particularly has huge deficits.'



Blaze News previously reported that BPA, which studies have linked to infertility, obesity, cancer, poor fetal development, early onset puberty, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other ailments, is used in numerous rigid plastic consumer products. While the current FDA claims the chemical is safe at "current levels occurring in foods," a European health agency recently sounded the alarm, revealing that exposure is too high and that contrary to the suggestion of the FDA, BPA does pose a danger.

Kennedy has expressed an interest in banning various chemicals, including the food dye tartrazine, stressing the need to "stop the mass poisoning of American children."



Proper vaccine research



Kennedy told NPR in a recent interview that he would act swiftly on support for vaccine research.



"I will work immediately on that. That will be one of my priorities," said Kennedy.

Kennedy and Dr. Brian Hooker released a book last year, titled "Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak," which examined the scientific literature highlighting health differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. In the book, Kennedy reportedly states, "There is virtually no science assessing the overall health effects of the vaccination schedule or its component vaccines."

"This means it can’t know whether these vaccines actually cause harm and certainly can’t honestly say that they don’t," the book adds.

"We're not going to take vaccines away from anybody. We are going to make sure that Americans have good information right now. The science on vaccine safety particularly has huge deficits, and we're going to make sure those scientific studies are done and that people can make informed choices about their vaccinations and their children's vaccinations."

The Washington Post suggested with apparent unease that Kennedy could influence the vaccine approval and recommendation process by directing less passive and deferential individuals onto advisory committees at the FDA and CDC.

Unsurprisingly, shares of major vaccine makers, such as Pfizer and Moderna, took a nosedive following news of Kennedy's appointment.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!