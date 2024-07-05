Biden identifies as proud black woman in botched effort to reassure voters of his competence

The Democratic Party is in panic mode over the near-universal acknowledgment of President Joe Biden's decrepitude. Internal Democratic polling recently indicated that Biden is set for a humiliating defeat in November following his June debate performance. House and Senate candidates fear he may drag them down as well.

Biden was afforded an opportunity in an interview that aired Thursday on the black Philadelphia radio station 96.1FM to reassure his allies of his competence. It did not go well.

In his rambling interview with host Andrew Lawful-Sanders, Biden doubled down twice on the false suggestion that former President Donald Trump threatened a violent "bloodbath" should he lose the election and suggested further that his opponent "questioned the humanity of George Floyd." Biden emphasized the frequency with which he has appointed black judges and argued that his "bad debate" should not erase what he believes he has accomplished so far in his presidency.

What caught critics' attention, however, was not Biden's revisionism, his record of race-based hiring, or his desire to look past the debate, but rather his passing identification as a black woman.

"By the way, I'm proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman to serve with a black president. Proud to be involved of the first black woman on the Supreme Court," said Biden. "There's so much that we can do because, together, there's nothing — look. This is the United States of America."

Biden, who has previously adopted the life of another politician, appears to have conflated himself with his multiracial running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The New York Times indicated that Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa was quick to lash out at the media for taking note of Biden's latest gaffe.

'It's just my brain.'

"It was clear what President Biden meant when he was talking about his historic record, including a record number of appointments to the federal bench," said Moussa in reference to Biden's claim of being a black woman. "This is not news, and the media has passed the point of absurdity here."

In the same radio interview, Biden also struggled to make the point that American youth need people of their same race or creed in positions of power to look up to, just as he, as a much younger man, found a role model in John F. Kennedy.

"I'm the first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware when I was a kid," said Biden.

The president's subsequent comments indicated he may have been referring to Kennedy's election as the country's first Catholic president, although he provided no such correction or clarification.

Biden's disastrous interview aired the day after he met with around two dozen Democratic governors at the White House. According to the Times, when Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii, a doctor, asked the president about his well-being, Biden responded that his health was fine, "It's just my brain."

In addition to to reportedly joking about his mental faculties, Biden made clear he is staying in the race but needed to work less and to get more sleep.

