Four of the biggest lies Joe Biden told at the Democratic National Convention

President Joe Biden took to the stage in Chicago, Illinois, to thunderous applause from the audience at the Democratic National Convention, but his speech was filled with misleading statements and outright lies.

Here are four of the biggest whoppers.

Banning abortion nationwide

Biden went on the attack to support abortion rights, but he exaggerated the position of his opponent to make him appear more extreme.

“Trump will do everything to ban abortion nationwide. Oh, he will,” said the president.

'We export American products and create American jobs right here in America.'

This has become a common refrain among Democrats trying to radicalize their voters in order to persuade them to run panicked to the poll booths, but it does not reflect reality. In fact, Trump has said many times that he prefers the issue to be determined at the state level and has denied wanting a national ban on abortion.

How much billionaires pay in taxes

“We have a thousand billionaires in America. You know what the average tax rate they pay? 8.2%,” Biden said during his speech.

While Biden has used the statistic before, he does not put it in context as an alternative stat instead of a definitive one.

“Biden’s numbers are way too low,” said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, to CNN in 2023.

Gleckman cited one analysis that found the top 400 households paid an effective tax rate of about 23%. Later in 2024, the Tax Policy Center found that the top 0.1% of households paid an effective tax rate of about 30.3% in 2020. Both of these figures are far more than Biden's claim.

How many charging stations has Biden built?

"Creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in clean energy for American workers, including the IBEW installing 500,000 charging stations all across America. And in the process, reducing carbon emissions," Biden said of his efforts.

The president mocked Trump for declaring every week "Infrastructure Week" during his first term, but he then went on to falsely claim victory in building charging stations. The truth falls far short of the promise.

As of May, the program Biden touted had only built eight charging stations out of the half a million he promised.

The trade deficit under Biden

The president explicitly claimed that he had worked to reverse the trade deficit, but a CNN fact-check found the opposite.

“We used to import products and export jobs. Now we export American products and create American jobs right here in America," said Biden.

Whether the populist policy is economically beneficial for the U.S. in the long term is debatable, but the fact is that the trade deficit has widened under Biden's term. CNN reported that the trade deficit was $901 billion in 2020 and increased to over $1 trillion in Biden's first year. And it stayed above that number every year afterward.

The Democratic National Convention will close on Thursday when Vice President Kamala Harris will receive the presidential nomination.

