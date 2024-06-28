Biden not the only one with low energy: Anti-Israel protest outside debate fails to make any impact

ATLANTA, Ga. — The far-left network in and around Atlanta put out the call weeks ago for people to show up outside the CNN presidential debate venue to "shut down" the event to protest Israel's actions in its war against Hamas. But once it came time to put boots on the ground, the turnout was so bad that the protesters decided to not take direct action against police.

"Convergence to resist the first Biden-Trump Debate Stop Cop City and Palestine Solidarity Movement calls for collaborative action to disrupt the farce of the 2024 Presidential debates, starting in Atlanta," one post on X read ahead of the protest.

The graphics shared by the far-left groups promised to "stop the debate!"

'We don't have the ability to shut down the debate.'

Whether it was because of lack of central planning or because of road closures around Turner Entertainment Networks, the protest was split into two main groups, each having no more than 150 people. In one group outside the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Midtown location, the protesters only listened to speeches. No march was conducted, and police kept the small crowd away from the even smaller crowd of Biden supporters who lined up to welcome Biden to the venue.

The crowd was so focused on a speech being made at the moment Biden arrived that he was able to pass by without any protester being able to jeer and heckle him.

Protesters viewed "Fascist Trump" and "Genocide Joe" as part of the same problem. The current system of our government, they say, can not be fixed by voting.

Down the street, the second group of protesters gathered in a small park. The lack of detailed planning was evident because shortly after starting their set of speeches, they were unable to see each other clearly when the sun went down. The park did not have any major source of lighting.

Toward the end of their speeches, a speaker admitted that they did not have the numbers to properly clash with police, according to video captured by News2Share.

"The terrain and our capacity, as it stands, we don't have the force to do the thing that we wanted to do. We don't have the ability to shut down the debate. We don't have the ability to have a giant, meaningful clash with the police on these streets," the person said in the pitch dark. "We don't want to walk into situations where we're just gonna get totally lit [up] just so it can be on the news. Why would we do that?"

Despite the low numbers on Thursday, protesters promised anti-Israel protesters will show up in large numbers at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The fact that Trump and Biden being in the same place failed to draw out large number of protesters in a city that has recently experienced violent acts from the far left could be an indication that the movement is losing steam after months of continuous action. The only way to dispel such notions is to follow through on their promise to march on both conventions and cause a ruckus.

