Biden policies lead to 150% capacity at illegal alien holding centers in San Diego

Border Patrol holding centers in the San Diego area remain over capacity despite the Biden administration’s claim that it is clamping down on the influx of illegal crossings at the southern border, the New York Post reported.



The news outlet revealed that holding facilities in the region are at 150% capacity as of Tuesday morning. Based on internal agency data leaked to the Post, the centers are equipped to detain only 1,000 individuals but are currently supporting 1,500 illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, the administration announced that it plans to shut down ICE’s largest detention center in Dilley, Texas, which can hold 2,400 criminal illegal aliens.

According to the administration, Biden’s June 4 executive order was designed to crack down on illegal crossings; however, the action includes many exemptions. One of the biggest loopholes is that the White House announced separate directives for the San Diego sector.

Just days after the executive order was slated to take effect, Border Patrol agents in Southern California were told to release illegal aliens from most Eastern Hemisphere countries into the interior of the U.S., a memo obtained by the Washington Examiner revealed. Foreign nationals from more than 100 countries, except for Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Moldova, and Kyrgyzstan, are to be issued a notice to appear and released on their own recognizance.

Individuals from the more than 100 Eastern Hemisphere countries are more difficult to deport because their governments do not typically cooperate with U.S. deportation flights.

Manny Bayon, National Border Patrol Council president for the San Diego sector, told the Post that San Diego’s holding centers are still over capacity because illegal aliens who cross unlawfully into the region have a better chance of being allowed to stay in the country.

One Border Patrol agent told the news outlet that agents are seeing illegal aliens from “all over the world.”

“China, India — there’s a lot of Indians, there’s just like a s***-ton — and Central Americans,” the agent stated.

Since Biden’s executive order took effect, the administration has allowed more than 30,000 illegal immigrants to enter the U.S., according to a report from the Post .

“Thousands are still released by the day,” a source told the news outlet. “They get their [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] appointment and they’re gone in the wind. You think they’re going to show up when they know they don’t have a legitimate claim? Of course not.”