Biden cancels student debt for public service workers and gets ferocious backlash

President Joe Biden announced another round of student debt forgiveness, this time for public service workers, and critics immediately lambasted him on social media.

While Biden made student loan forgiveness a promise in his 2016 presidential campaign, court challenges have stymied his efforts to redistribute the debt without congressional approval. On Friday, he said that his administration had been able to orchestrate another handout.

'They learned that they don’t have to be responsible for themselves, that someone else will pay — making them devoted slaves.'

"The 55,000 public servants approved for debt cancellation today are workers who have dedicated their lives to giving back to their communities. Now, they are finally earning the relief they are entitled to under the law," read a message attributed to Biden on social media.

The announcement was immediately assailed on social media.

"Why should the 87% of Americans WITHOUT student loans be forced to pay for those that do? This isn’t loan “forgiveness,” it’s debt redistribution," responded Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

"They sure as hell didn’t earn anything. They learned that they don’t have to be responsible for themselves, that someone else will pay — making them devoted slaves," replied financial author Porter Stansberry.

"Whoever is running the Biden administration wants to give away cash to government union members in violation of federal law. This is a crime," claimed Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch.

"So people who didn't attend college- waitresses, plumbers, electricians, construction workers, small business owners- they must now subsidize the education loans of government bureaucrats who, by Harris' own admission, didn't need a college degree to do their job?" read another popular response.

The Congressional Budgeting Office has estimated that one of Biden's student loan forgiveness plans would contribute to a 27% shortfall in the budget.

