Judge reinstates Biden's student loan forgiveness plan just in time for the election

A federal judge reinstated a plan by the Biden administration to forgive billions in student loans just in time for the election.

President Joe Biden's loan plan had been blocked by a temporary restraining order over a lawsuit from Republican attorneys general in seven states, including Florida, Georgia, and Ohio. The lawsuit accused the Biden administration of unconstitutionally overstepping its authority.

'You are bribing one set of voters by transferring their debt to the rest of us taxpayers.'

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Randal Hall ended the restraining order and allowed the plan to be reinstated. Hall said that the lawsuit did not have the proper standing for a lawsuit against the president's scheme. The lawsuit was transferred to Missouri, where Biden's program would harm a loan servicer.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Education indicated the administration intended to continue to pursue the voter bribery scheme.

"This lawsuit reflects an ongoing effort by Republican elected officials who want to prevent millions of their own constituents from getting breathing room on their student loans,” said a DOE spokesperson. “We will not stop fighting to fix the broken student loan system and provide support and relief to borrowers across the country.”

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas criticized Biden after the decision.

"Let me fix it for you. It’s a student loan TRANSFER. Not 'forgiveness.' You are bribing one set of voters by transferring their debt to the rest of us taxpayers," Crenshaw posted on social media.

"That’s a transfer of debt responsibility without transferring any of the benefits incurred by the doctors and lawyers that got the loans for their higher education. It is one of the most unethical–not to mention illegal–bribery schemes in recent history," he added.

While many on the left called it a massive win for Biden, Axios characterized it as a "small victory" given that a Missouri court can still put the program on hold before it is implemented.

Judge Hall was appointed by George W. Bush.

