In bizarre debate moment, off-track Biden challenges Trump to golf game 'if you can carry your own bag — think you can do it?'

Amid a debate question Thursday night asking President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump what they would say to voters concerned about their ages — Biden is 81 while Trump is 78 — Trump responded by saying that he "aced" two cognitive tests and noted that Biden took no cognitive tests.

Shifting to his physical abilities, Trump said, "We knock on wood wherever we may have wood that I'm in very good health." He added, "I just won two club [non-senior golf] championships ... to do that you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way." Speaking of Biden, Trump said "he can't hit a ball 50 yards."

Biden's response began with him saying something unintelligible about Trump's height and weight, after which Biden said he'd "be happy to have a [golf] driving contest" with Trump — and then claimed "I got my [golf] handicap when I was vice president down to a six."

Trump turned away in mirth, likely because such a handicap is considered excellent.

Then things got comical, as Biden turned to Trump in schoolyard fashion and threw down hard: "And by the way, I told you before I'm happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag."

Pregnant pause. Tension was hanging in the air. Biden then challenged Trump with a long, cold stare: "Think you can do it?"

Less insane than a push-up contest, at least.

Then Trump shot back a zinger: "That's the biggest lie — that he is a six handicap — of all."

Biden was well off track by this point, perhaps forgetting what handicap number he just blurted out seconds before: "I was an eight handicap," which invited a smirk from Trump, who quietly retorted, "Yeah. Never."

Unfortunately for Biden, the dust-up over golf led to one of his more noticeable verbal freeze-ups, as he couldn't get the rest of his words out of his mouth.

Trump stepped in: "I've seen his swing; I know your swing." As Biden seemed lost in space, Trump interjected, "Let's not not act like children, Joe."

Biden's reply? "You are a child." Tsk. Tsk. Tsk.

How did observers react?

As you might expect, folks reacted quite strongly to the Biden-Trump golf challenge:

Fore Play — a Barstool Sports podcast "by the common golfer, for the common golfer" — noted, "We’re talking golf handicaps at the presidential debate, folks. Can’t make it up."

Golf pro Bryson DeChambeau told the candidates, "Let’s settle this whole handicap debate, I’ll host the golf match on my YouTube."

Comic Bridget Phetasy quipped, "Two old men fighting over golf is the debate we deserve."

Kayce Smith of Barstool Sports wrote, "I don’t know about you guys but I’m definitely voting for the candidate who wins the part of the debate where they argue who has a lower golf handicap. WHAT THE F*** ARE WE DOING!?"

Finally, check out the reaction from CBS News' Margaret Brennan:

