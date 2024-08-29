Biden used video from visits to military cemeteries to cut campaign ads

President Joe Biden has used videos and photos of his visits to military cemeteries in campaign ads against former President Donald Trump, something that Democrats and the mainstream media have criticized Trump for doing when he visited Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump was at the military cemetery on Monday to partake in a ceremony to honor the lives of the 13 fallen U.S. service members who were killed during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Trump was invited to Arlington by some of the family members.

Since the visit, the media has worked overtime to make a scandal out of the visit by saying Trump used the videos and photos taken during the ceremony and a visit to Section 60 to make campaign ads. Arlington National Cemetery has rules that prohibit use of media from the location to be used for political purposes.

'We had given our approval for President Trump's official videographer and photographer to attend the event.'

In 2020 and 2024, Biden used media of him at military cemeteries for campaign ads against Trump, including a visit to Arlington. In 2020, Biden used a photo of when he visited Arlington in 2010 for a Memorial Day campaign video. The video ends with Biden's campaign logo and a call to action for people to text his campaign.

When Biden was still the Democrats' nominee for president for this year's election, Biden used videos of his visits to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France to attack Trump on the debunked "suckers and losers" comments.

The Gold Star families who invited Trump to Arlington this week released a statement explaining they were honored to have the former commander in chief spend the third anniversary of the horrific attack with them.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to President Donald J. Trump for his presence at the recent section 60 gathering, honoring our children and their fallen brothers and sisters,” the statement said. “On the three-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate Bombing, the president and his team conducted themselves with nothing but the utmost respect and dignity for all of our service members, especially our beloved children.

"We had given our approval for President Trump's official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever," the statement continued.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!