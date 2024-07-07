Republicans demand answers from White House doctor who gave president glowing health report, business dealings with Biden family

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is demanding answers from White House physician Kevin O’Connor regarding the mental health of President Joe Biden as well as past business dealings with the president's younger brother.

“After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell," Comer wrote. "Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

Comer continued, "Recently, it was reported that you have ‘never recommended that [President] Biden take a cognitive test.’ The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family."

In the February health report, O'Connor claimed Biden "continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

In O'Connor's glowing report released in 2023, the White House doctor gushed: "President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

Representative Comer is calling on O'Connor to appear for a transcribed interview "regarding his medical assessments of President Biden and his private endeavors with the Biden family’s business schemes." Comer described the business dealings as the "Biden family’s influence-peddling schemes."

The Biden family business schemes in question involve O'Connor, the president's brother James Biden, and Americore Health, LLC – a company that operates hospitals in rural areas and is now involved in bankruptcy proceedings.

During a closed-door deposition in February, James Biden told the House Oversight Committee that O'Connor served as a consultant in assisting him with proposals for “filling these hospitals” from which Americore sought to profit.

“I had gotten through his — as Vice President, his personal physician was Colonel Kevin O’Connor,” James Biden said in the interview.

Americore’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee, Carol Fox, previously told the committee that James Biden had received two loans for amounts of $400,000 and $200,000 from Americore. The president's brother reportedly claimed he could "open doors" to secure Middle Eastern investments because of the Biden family name.

The same day James Biden received the $200,000 wire transfer from Americore, he wrote his brother a $200,000 check, according to Comer. The check was labeled as "loan repayment," House investigators determined.

Comer said to O'Connor on Sunday, "You have repeatedly refused most interview requests from the media, and the Committee now turns to you to provide answers regarding your independence because of the mixed and confused messaging coming from the White House regarding the President’s ability to perform his job."

He added, "Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve."

Comer requested "all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden."

