Befuddled Biden gives nonsensical response when asked about strikes in Yemen

Democratic President Joe Biden didn't ease concerns about his mental capacity when asked to comment about military strikes in Yemen.

'Never forget the Democratic Party hid this. Kamala hid this.'

Biden shuffled over to reporters shouting questions at him while he was boarding Air Force One on the tarmac at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday. He responded to a reporter asking him to comment about Israeli strikes on sites controlled by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

“I’ve spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I’m supporting the collective bargaining effort. I think they’ll settle the strike,” Biden said.

The president had apparently mixed up the Yemeni strikes with a looming union strike by dock workers against automation. The massive strike is scheduled to begin Monday at midnight and includes about 45,000 dock workers at ports on the East Coast and the Gulf Coast.

Video of the interaction was posted to social media by the Republican Party, where it garnered more than 2.7 million views. Many pounced on the incident to mock and ridicule Biden.

"Listen to this. He should be feeding pigeons on a park bench. We have no president," replied radio host Gerry Callahan.

"The Houthi Local 1645 is known to be the toughest union to negotiate with," joked commentator Joel Petlin.

"You’re kidding. It’s funny but it’s also very scary. Never forget the Democratic Party hid this. Kamala hid this," read another critical tweet.

Others defended Biden by pointing out the noise on the tarmac might have prevented him from hearing the question clearly.

The union Biden may have been referring to is demanding a total ban on automation on gates, trucks, and cranes. The strike could cost billions depending on how long it lasts, and Biden has the power under the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act to suspend the strike. However, he has signaled that he is unlikely to do so.

