Big-name Democrat donor might move out of US because of Trump's win

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has been telling people close to him that he is considering leaving the United States because of Donald Trump's historic win in this year's presidential election.

The New York Times reported that Hoffman, a big donor to Democrats, is concerned about retaliation from the new Trump administration because he helped financed private litigation against Trump, such as providing the funding for E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against the now-president-elect for alleged sexual abuse and defamation.

CNN reported earlier this year that Hoffman gave over $7 million to the Harris super PAC Future Forward.

The Times noted that several other major Democratic donors and advisers are considering leaving the country since it is clear American voters rejected not just Harris but also her wealthy allies. Celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have already moved out of the U.S. because of Republicans' victory.

At a recent gathering of donors and Democratic operatives, Alex Soros, the son of George Soros who now controls his father's vast network, said he is concerned that other donors may not spend the money needed to help rebuild after the stinging electoral defeat.

For himself, Soros remains committed to giving money to progressive causes. He chastised Democrats for not listening more to his father, who has helped install pro-crime district attorneys in several key cities across the country.

"I think if he was taken more seriously, some of the problems that America still deals with today would not be here and we’d be on more stable footing," he said about his father. "I really think that we should honor my father’s wisdom today by not letting ourselves be defeated."

Altogether, Harris was able to raise over $1 billion after she was put at the top of ticket following President Joe Biden's disastrous debate with Trump. Despite the eye-popping financial support, her campaign ended with an election loss and $20 million in debt.

