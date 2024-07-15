Bill Maher calls Trump 'the luckiest motherf***er' after surviving assassination attempt

Bill Maher called former President Donald Trump "the luckiest motherf***er" after Trump survived Saturday's assassination attempt — and the comedian also "unequivocally" denounced the shooting, which took place during Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and said he's "glad" Trump is "OK."

Maher — host of HBO's "Real Time" — made his statements from a comedy show concert stage just hours after the assassination attempt.

'When I saw that photo today of him with the blood streaming down his face — I don’t wanna say the election’s over, but ...'

You can view video of Maher's commentary here; he was scheduled Saturday night for a show in Minneapolis, the Hollywood Reporter said.

"I’m sure that there will be jokes that people will make because they hate him so much that they wished it went the other way," Maher told the crowd. "Not for me.”

In fact, Maher lamented that "whoever was the shooter has done so much damage to the left. Lost a lot of moral high ground in the ‘you’re the violent people.' ... Liberals don't shoot people. Liberals don't solve it that way."

Turning again to Trump, Maher noted, "I gotta say this: The luckiest motherf***er that has ever walked the face of the earth," after which the crowd erupted in laughter.

Maher noted again that he's "happy [Trump is] OK"; then he pointed out Trump's good fortune in winning the 2016 election, even though "he lost the popular vote by a lot," because he "pulled an inside straight" in the Electoral College. Maher added that Trump's luck also showed itself with the "Democratic turmoil" and concern over President Joe Biden's candidacy. "Always lucky, lucky, lucky," Maher said of Trump.

“When I saw that photo today of him with the blood streaming down his face — I don’t wanna say the election’s over, but ..." Maher said before pausing and chuckling with the crowd. He added, "Yes, MAGA nation finally has its full martyr. They loved it when he went to jail. The mug shot. I gotta say, he is insane, and he is a criminal. But that mug shot? F***ing nailed it. Perfect."

Maher also said Trump reacted to the shooting "like he rehearsed it," putting up a fist like the former president did. Maher also acknowledged the "idiot conspiracy theorists ... who will say, ‘Oh, they planned it.’"

"[Trump] gets grazed, and the other guy gets shot — it's so Trump," Maher also said. "But you know, it’s gonna work for him. I can see the memes now: 'The man the libtards couldn’t kill.' 'Biden can’t get through a debate and a bullet can’t stop Donald Trump.' It almost doesn’t matter who the Democrats put up now.”

