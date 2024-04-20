People are saying Bill Maher's monologue rebuking pedophilia in Hollywood, gender identity politics might be his best takedown ever

Bill Maher delivered a scathing rebuke of the sexualization of children – whether it happens in Hollywood, at Disney, or during a drag queen storytime. The powerful monologue by the liberal talk show host is being heralded as his best takedown ever.

During this week's "New Rule" segment, Maher delved into the "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids" TV docuseries that explores the working conditions of child actors at Nickelodeon in the 1990s and 2000s. Producer Dan Schneider was accused of misconduct and placing children in sexualized scenes on television shows. Schneider has denied all of the allegations.

Maher prefaced his diatribe by admitting that he "doesn't like kids," but believes that it is "every adult's job to protect them."

After watching "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids," Maher noted, "Nickelodeon — it wasn’t a studio, it was Neverland Ranch with craft services."

"It is just scene after scene, clip after clip of the child stars of their day being subjected to obviously inappropriate, highly sexualized degradation,” Maher stated.



Maher said the docuseries is the "talk of the town" in Los Angeles because it not only exposed a "dangerous workplace," but also highlighted "hypocrisy."

Maher pointed out that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused Disney of promoting the sexualization of children due to the company's stance against parental rights in education legislation.

The "Real Time with Bill Maher" host said DeSantis was "dismissed as a hick and a bigot" for calling out Disney for the sexualization of children.



Maher asked, "But why would a kids’ content factory like Disney be all that different than the one at Nickelodeon?"

He cited a a 2014 report from CNN that found that at least 35 employees of Disney had been arrested for child sex crimes.

Maher spoke about former Disney child star Alyson Stoner – who "narrowly survived the toddler to trainwreck pipeline."

Maher added that former child star Cole Sprouse told the New York Times in 2022 that the Disney Channel heavily sexualized female actresses from an early age.

He highlighted how Brian Peck — who was convicted of sexually assaulting a Nickelodeon child actor in 2004 – was hired by Disney to work on a children’s show after serving his time in prison for child sex crimes.

"For pedophiles in Hollywood, it’s a small world after all," he said.



Maher then complimented Florida's Republican governor, "DeSantis wasn’t wrong. We’re so tribal now, the left will support child f***ing if the wrong party calls it out."

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed five bills into law enhancing criminal penalties for child-related sexual offenses and cracking down on online grooming of children.

Maher blasted Instagram moms who are "practically OnlyFans-ing" their young daughters to "build social stardom."

He then stated that drag queen storytime might not be the best thing for children.

"Not that there’s anything wrong with being a drag queen, but maybe it’s time to admit that sometimes drag queen story hour is more for the queen than the kids," he stated.

Maher brought up the time a Texas gay bar hosted a "Drag the Kids to Pride" event where drag queen dancers provocatively gyrated in front of children as young as toddlers. As Blaze News previously reported, "There are neon signs at the gay bar that read 'It's not gonna lick itself' and 'I licked it so it's mine.'"

He continued, “When I see a 5-year-old tipping at a bar under a sign that says 'It’s not going to lick itself,' do I have to pretend that’s cool in order to keep my liberal ID card? Sorry, I can’t do that."

Maher declared, "I've said it before, wokeness is not an extension of liberalism anymore. It’s more often taking something so far that it becomes the opposite."

He proclaimed, "At a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion. And contrary to current progressive dogma, children aren’t miniature adults wise beyond their years — they’re morons."

Maher asserted that children are “gullible" and only want to please grownups.

"That’s why endlessly talking about gender to 6-year-olds isn’t just inappropriate,” Maher added. "It's what the law would call ‘entrapment,’ which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn’t ordinarily do."

He pointed out that LGBTQ activists are pushing gender identity politics to children in school.

The host aired a clip of a Walt Disney Company executive producer boasting about implementing a "gay agenda" in children's content.

Maher's impactful monologue was applauded by conservatives, some saying it was his best diatribe ever.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace: "A week ago, Maher admitted abortion was murder and he was fine killing kids. A week later, he delivers one of the best takedowns of grooming kids ever seen."

Women's rights activist Riley Gaines: "'But at a certain point, inclusion becomes promotion.' One of the most powerful monologues we've seen. Watch as liberal media & progressives come after Bill Maher for daring to say this out loud."

Editor Curtis Houck: "Oh my goodness. Bill Maher has had some incredible final New Rules in recent years, but this might be his best and most important. A must listen and then one of those share with ten friends."

Gun advocate John R Lott Jr.: "Bill Maher correctly describes what is happening today with the sexualization of children as entrapment. This is a powerful discussion by Maher."

Country music singer John Rich: "Never thought I'd repost Bill Maher but this is worth watching. When a lifelong liberal is now calling out the perverse war on children, we are making some progress."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: "Wow, Bill Maher hits the bullseye."

Legal expert Brett L. Tolman: "This is incredibly powerful. It took courage for Bill Maher to say what so many on the right have been warning about the 'woke' agenda and the harm to our children it is causing."

Radio host Chris Stigall: "Perhaps the most important monologue you’ll watch Bill Maher deliver."

Director Robby Starbuck: "This is the single most impactful, honest monologue Bill Maher has ever done. I give him a lot of credit because this is considered sacrilegious to talk about in his party now."

(WARNING: Explicit language)

New Rule: Quiet on Set | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) www.youtube.com

