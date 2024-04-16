Bill Maher slams CNN during conversations with Katie Couric, says Trump-bashing has gotten 'boring'

Bill Maher, who hosts the "Club Random with Bill Maher" video podcast, took a jab at CNN during a conversation with American journalist Katie Couric, saying that the non-stop hatred of former President Donald Trump is getting "boring."

Though Maher himself has identified as a Trump-hater, he has suggested that it might be time to move on to other stories.

Fox News Digital reported that CNN, which has experienced a downswing in viewership, has relied on Maher to keep the network afloat, noting that the news outlet has aired encore episodes of Maher's HBO show on Saturday nights. Both CNN and HBO are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Despite the many things Maher and CNN appear to agree on, he took a moment on Sunday's installment of "Club Random" to tell Couric that he doesn't trust "anyone" in the media any more. His blanket statement appeared to include CNN and other left-leaning news media.

"I don't trust that anyone is giving me the full story," Maher said. "Everyone is giving me their spin on the story, including the places that used to be, I thought, fairly neutral, like CNN and the New York Times, I think, used to be a lot more neutral."

Couric replied: "You think they're sort of more activists?"

"Yes," Maher responded. "You could always slant any story. … My earliest memories of my father and me talking about something … I remember him telling me like … the bias comes through somehow, and I remember the examples he used. He said, like, 'If you say he squawked about it, as opposed to he said.' Then he said, Robert Kennedy, so this must have been before ‘68 when he was killed. I was definitely under 12. He said, ’Robert Kennedy, if you like him, he is dedicated. If you hate him, he is ruthless.' But it got worse."

"And it got to the point where each side thinks they have to load their issues because we can't really be trusted with both sides because the other side is so powerful and such an existential threat, they both think the other side is an existential threat. We just have to do everything we can — we can't trust them to make sure they have the one true and correct opinion," Maher went on.

However, Couric appeared to defend the media, claiming that Trump was responsible for the elimination of "decorum" and a "level of basic decency" throughout the U.S. Maher appeared to agree with Couric's statement.

"For a place like CNN, I have total sympathy with them for that," Maher said. "It was an impossible choice. Either you pretend that this is just the other side of normal, left, right, Republican, Democrat, or you start calling him a liar. … I think the world needs a great CNN, so I'll do everything I can to help that organization. And they still do some great stuff and have some great people. I still tune to it when something happens."

Maher moved on to CNN's portrayal of a Trump town hall, where a live audience was filled with Republicans and independents who "loved it" while anchors at the networks hated it.

"Here's what people saw in America. They saw Trump killing it, killing it with the crowd. Then you cut to a panel of six people who all just do nothing but dump on him and call him a liar. And America goes, 'Oh, didn't you just see that we like him?'" the "Club Random" host said.

"The people loved him and what he was saying. Then you cut to a panel of six know-it-alls in Washington who just do nothing but talk about the negative. I'm all in on the negative. No one's been harder on Trump than me. I get it, and I'm bored with it. There's a different way to do this, I think."

"So what is it?" Couric asked.

"Not to defend Trump, but to defend the people who still vote for him," Maher responded. "Because what they see on the other side, to them, is even more dangerous. Because it's very closer to home. 'My kid is coming home from school, and he thinks he's a racist. He's five. What have you been telling him?' 'My son thinks maybe he's not a boy,' and maybe that's true, that happens. Those things are what they say, 'That's why I'm voting for Trump.'"

"A conservative guy once said to me, 'What you don't get about Trump is we don't like him either.' Now, that's not true for all people. There are people who just love his dirty drawers, and they are dirty. Lots of people, it's like that. 'We don't like him. He's all that stands between us and madness.' That's their view. I would like that view presented. That view, not election deniers, but just try to understand why even the election-denying thing is not a deal-breaker for these people. And I think they're wrong. But I don't hate them. And they're not stupid."

