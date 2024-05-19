Bill Maher takes jab at the left's outrage brigade who believe Harrison Butker is 'history's greatest monster'

Comedian Bill Maher recently struck down those outraged on the left who have been critical of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. The comedian said he does not understand why there is such pushback.

Butker, who is Catholic, made a series of remarks during his commencement speech at the private Catholic school Benedictine College. As a result, many on the left have been outraged, claiming that Butker should lose his job as a professional football player for the remarks.

'I don't see what the big crime is. I really don't.'

During a panel discussion on Maher's "Real Time," the comedian mocked critics who have characterized Butker as "history's greatest monster."

Maher said that he "can't express how much this guy [Butker] is not like me," adding that "[h]e's religious. He loves marriage. He loves kids... And he's now history's greatest monster."

"Again, I don't agree with much with this guy, but I don't get the thing. He said… ‘Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world.' Ok, that seems fairly, like, modern. ‘But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.’ I don't see what the big crime is. I really don't."

"And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is that lots of people in this country are like this. Like he's saying some of you may go on to lead successful careers, but a lot of you are excited about this other way that people- everybody used to be. And now can't that be a choice too?" Maher added.

"And I feel like they feel very put upon, like there's only one way to be a good person and that's to get an advanced degree from one of those a****** factories like Harvard."

Maher also went on to address the irony of those on the left cherry-picking what to be outraged about.

"I find it very ironic that he's saying, ‘You know what, in my world, you know, we like the women to stay at home and just have babies’ and the college kids and the young people find this absolutely abhorrent, but they're demonstrating for Hamas, who make that the law!" Maher said.

"It's not just an opinion in Hamas, that you stay home and have the babies. They will enforce you [to do] that!"

