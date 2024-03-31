Billy Ray Cyrus shares uplifting Easter message amid the release of his new single, 'After the Storm'

As those around the world celebrate Easter Sunday, Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Firerose Cyrus appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday. They also shared what inspired their latest single "After the Storm," a faith-based tune, according to Fox News Digital.

Billy Ray — who is a multi-platinum-selling artist — shared his message on Good Friday, saying: "John 3:16 says it best."

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever shall believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life," Billy Ray added.

Christians celebrate Easter as the day Jesus triumphed over death after being crucified on what has traditionally been called Good Friday. Through his resurrection, Christians believe that Jesus redeemed humanity from their sins. This celebration is a major pillar of the Christian faith.

The song "After the Storm" was written by Billy and Firerose, which reportedly portrays the value of hope and faith amid many of life's difficulties and challenges.

Firerose said: "To me, music has always been an expression of what's in my soul, and really it's just about trying to reiterate that through the songs that we write, that we sing and perform."

"We can reach people on a level that, you know, obviously God reaches us, and we can share that, and we can share His light and His love with others through the gift of music."

Billy Ray used the segment to express that he has prayed for "blessings on our country" and was sure to share his appreciation for the service men and women on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which was on March 29.

"We just thank all and everybody for your service, your dedication to our country and our freedom," Billy Ray added.

While Billy Ray and Firerose expressed their thoughts on Easter, Caitlyn Jenner recently blasted President Joe Biden for proclaiming the Transgender Day of Visibility when it coincided with Easter this year.

Jenner suggested that it was wrong to conflate Easter with the longstanding social issue, which she has celebrated herself in the past.

Jenner wrote on X: “I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days – a self-proclaimed devout Catholic – as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen.'"

