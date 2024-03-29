45 Easter worshippers die in bus crash after vehicle veers 150 feet off bridge — 8-year-old found as sole survivor

A bus taking Christians to an Easter festival veered off a bridge and killed 45 passengers, leaving a child as the only survivor.

According to multiple outlets, the bus was heading from Botswana to Moria, South Africa, for the festival; Moria is a popular location for Easter pilgrimages. Bus riders were part of a congregation called the Christian Zionist Church.

Local provincial authorities said that the bus lost control on the Mmamatlakala bridge, which is along the Kloof Pass, a mountainous region in the north of the country. The path is known for tight, sharp bends, according to the Telegraph.

The bus plunged approximately 164 feet into a ravine and then burst into flames, Fox News reported. The vehicle was also towing a trailer at the time, which was reportedly filled with flammable materials.

The crash had just one survivor, an 8-year-old girl.

The driver was among the 45 dead, and while the license plate was from Botswana, authorities reported having trouble identifying many of the bodies. The rocky and dangerous site of the crash means most of the bodies will likely have to be airlifted away. Some of them are trapped under debris.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge causing the bus to go over the bridge and hitting the ground, where it caught fire," South Africa's transport ministry said, per DW.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga assured the public there would be a full investigation into the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time," she said. “With heightened alertness, we continue to urge responsible driving at all times as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend."



"We will try everything to assist so that they go back to their country and families to be buried with dignity," she added.

Just hours before the crash, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a warning about the driving conditions for the Easter weekend.

"Let's do our best to make this a safe Easter. Easter does not have to be a time where we sit back and wait to see statistics on tragedy or injuries on our roads," his statement reportedly read.

South Africa, despite having one of the most developed road networks on the continent, has suffered ongoing issues with driving over Easter holidays.

In 2023, a reported 225 people died from 185 car crashes during the four-day Easter long weekend.

