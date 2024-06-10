Biological male who identifies as female wins Miss Maryland USA competition

Bailey Anne Kennedy is the "first trans woman" to win the Miss Maryland USA competition, the pageant said. A "transgender female" is a biological male who identifies as female.

The pageant added that Kennedy also is the "first Asian-American" to win the title, the first to "capture the crown at age 31," the first "married woman to win the crown in 67 years," and the "first military officer's wife."

'I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box — like me growing up.'

Kennedy posted the following message June 2 on Instagram after the win:

Not everyone has to agree with the spaces that you occupy, and it doesn’t mean that you aren’t worthy of these opportunities. The work that I will do for the remainder of my life is to make sure that children who feel like me will never have to worry about the consequences of being who they are by simply being myself and being a positive contribution to society.



For the longest time, I never had the need to tell anyone. Not because it’s a secret, but it’s none of anyone’s business. To those who matter to me, they don’t care. Those that care about knowing such private & personal details, don’t matter.



I can’t wait to start my reign and get back to the USO office and start serving lunches & personally thank our active duty service members like I originally plan to yesterday because that’s what actually matters to me.

In an interview with Maryland-based station WDVM-TV — also known as DC News Now — Kennedy said the victory was a "whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box — like me growing up.”

Kennedy also felt support from the “sisterhood” of women in the competition, WDVM also noted.

The new Miss Maryland USA noted to the station the hope that the victory "will open up some doors, open up some hearts for people to see that there are many aspects of [the] LGBT community out there, and I hope I can be a positive contribution to society in making a difference like the USO program like I’m working with.”

The Daily Mail said Kennedy "married her military husband less than a year ago" and is now looking to compete for the Miss USA title in August in Los Angeles.

Newsweek said conservatives who've spoken out against Kennedy may have forgotten that former President Donald Trump in 2012 overruled a Miss Universe pageant ban of a transgender contestant. Trump at the time owned the Miss Universe Organization, and Miss USA is part of it.

