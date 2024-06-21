Bizarre, broad-daylight confrontation ends with male shooting female dead — but female's girlfriend charged with murder

A bizarre, broad-daylight confrontation Wednesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, ended with a male shooting a female dead — but the female's girlfriend was charged with murder.

Police responded to the shooting around 3:10 p.m. at Riverwalk Parkway near Cel River Road and found a woman who was shot in the chest, WSOC-TV reported.

But police on Thursday told the station that Reed was charged with murder because she brought the gun and gave it to Lindsay.

Investigators told the station the male and 40-year-old Samarian Lindsay worked together at a nearby business. The Post and Courier said the pair had a disagreement.

After work, Lindsay got into a vehicle with her girlfriend, 32-year-old Brittney Reed, WSOC said. The Post and Courier said Reed was driving the car.

The male got into his vehicle and started to drive away, but Reed used her vehicle to block him in while he was in traffic, the station said.



With that, Lindsay walked up to the passenger side window of the male's vehicle and pulled out a gun, police told WSOC. But the male also pulled out a gun and shot her, police added to the station.

Reed punched the male in the face, the station said, adding that he yelled at her to go away, which she did. The male then waited for officers to arrive, WSOC said, and they detained him.

Lindsay was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the station said.

“Based on the factors, the male is not being charged as the shooting was in self-defense,” police told WSOC, adding that Reed was charged with assault and battery Wednesday.

A judge denied Reed’s bond, WSOC said, adding that officers recovered two handguns. The investigation is ongoing, the station said.

The identity of the male driver hasn't been released as of Thursday, the Post and Courier said, adding that police did not say which business employed the pair.

