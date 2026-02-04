Homan withdraws 700 immigration agents from Minnesota, citing ‘unprecedented cooperation’

Border czar Tom Homan has announced that the Trump administration will immediately reduce the number of federal immigration agents in Minnesota by roughly 26%, citing “unprecedented cooperation” from local officials.

Homan held a press conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning to provide an update on Operation Metro Surge, which has been met with unrest from some community members, leading to numerous anti-immigration enforcement protests.

'President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration, and immigration enforcement actions will continue every day throughout this country.'

Homan explained that President Donald Trump had asked him to go to Minnesota to “help de-escalate” the situation and further streamline the targeted operation. He pleaded with critics of the enforcement activities to stop the “hateful, extreme rhetoric” against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

He said that he warned in March that if the rhetoric did not stop, he was “afraid there would be bloodshed.”

“And there has been,” Homan remarked, presumably referring to the fatal shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

After “productive discussions” with local leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (DFL), the administration decided to immediately withdraw 700 federal immigration agents, Homan declared. He cited increased cooperation that has allowed ICE agents to enter the jails and transfer illegal aliens to federal custody more safely.

He also noted the operation's target list of criminal illegal aliens has decreased due to the successful arrest of many high-risk individuals.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Homan stated that about 2,000 ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers will remain in Minnesota for the time being. However, the administration aims to end the operation and withdraw agents as quickly as possible, returning the local field office to the pre-operation level of roughly 150 agents. He stated that the speed of the complete withdrawal will depend entirely on the cooperation of local officials and whether the threats and disruptions caused by protesters cease.

He also stated that the Department of Homeland Security has implemented a “unified chain of command” as part of the ongoing enforcement operation, at his recommendation.

Photo by Octavio JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Homan rejected rumors that the Trump administration was abandoning its immigration enforcement goals. He described the changes as “smarter enforcement” and “not less enforcement.”

“President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration, and immigration enforcement actions will continue every day throughout this country. President Trump made a promise, and we have not directed otherwise. I heard rumors we have: untrue,” he remarked. “We’re not surrendering our mission.”

He announced that Operation Metro Surge has led to the arrest of 14 individuals with homicide convictions, 139 with assault convictions, 87 with sexual offense convictions, and 28 gang members.

“We’re taking a lot of bad people off the street. Everybody should be grateful for that,” Homan stated. “Everyone has a constitutional right to peacefully protest. President Trump and I, we completely support that. At the same time, professional law enforcement officers should, and need to be able to, perform their sworn duties without being harassed, impeded, or assaulted.”

