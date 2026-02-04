Jason Whitlock slams NFL’s ‘chief kindness officer,’ predicts this Super Bowl will be ‘gayest’ event in the history of sports

What once was simply a showdown between football teams has been turned into a clown show with a political agenda — and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is tired of it.

“Roger Goodell and these idiots at the NFL have added to the Super Bowl. They’ve added something called the ‘chief kindness officer,' and they've got some theme of ‘be kind to your rivals’ or whatever,” Whitlock says.

The newly appointed chief kindness officer is Dhar Mann, who has created “educational” films that are supposed to illustrate some kind of lesson to the world. One video Whitlock plays is titled “Racist Karen tries getting barista fired.”

“The actual video is a racial farce. I watched the video ... so fantasy driven and so over the top. It’s an alternate false reality that Dhar Mann has created to portray white women as racist. And it’s completely removed from reality,” Whitlock says.

“And I’m looking at the NFL and Roger Goodell and like this is what y’all consider kindness ... putting out a video that smears white women as the most racist people on the planet. This is kindness. This is an alternate reality,” he continues.

“This is bigotry that the NFL is promoting or has been commanded to promote,” he adds.

And as the Super Bowl date nears, Whitlock has decided he will not be watching.

“They don’t have enough money printed on the entire planet to get me to watch this year’s Super Bowl. I’ve just had it. Everything associated with this Super Bowl is gay and embarrassing. This is going to be the gayest, dumbest event in the history of sports,” he explains.

“It’s in San Francisco, the gay area, for one. Bad Bunny, the Super Bowl halftime performance. There are reports that he’s planning to wear a dress to promote transgenderism and cross-dressing and all of that. Bad Bunny, who speaks no English or sings no songs in English. Bad Bunny, who is an anti-ICE, pro-illegal immigration activist,” he continues.

“That’s the Super Bowl halftime performance. They’re trolling us,” he adds.

