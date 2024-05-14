Black ex-Marine allegedly threatened to gun down white people like a 'serial killer': 'NEVER understand my struggles'

A black former Marine remains in a New Jersey jail on a federal charge after he repeatedly threatened to kill white people en masse, the Department of Justice says.

'This is why people like me shoot people.'

From December 2022 until at least May 2023, 23-year-old Joshua Cobb of Trenton, New Jersey, repeatedly sent text messages and posted social media messages that threatened to harm white people, a DOJ press release indicated. The press release shared several messages reportedly written by Cobb that reveal a strong hatred for humanity in general and white people in particular.

The following are just some of the messages attributed to Cobb:

"I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason I specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don’t care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can. As of today I have officially began planning my attack. ... I have not chosen a exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race."

"Tbh I hope I do progress into a serial killer because I f***ing hate life man. ... But one day everyone will suffer. I promise I will make everyone feel my f***ing pain. My deep, sincere, raw, & sharp pain."

"It’s all a f***ing game and you all are going to die. I currently lack the means necessary to kill as many as I intend to but one day I will have the available resources (finance) to purchase the appropriate weaponry for my killing(s)."

"I’m just leaving evidence for whoever investigates my case."

Some of those messages were allegedly sent via text. Others were allegedly shared on social media under the username 1dayUsuffer. No such account currently exists on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or X.

In speaking with law enforcement, Cobb allegedly admitted to writing at least some of the threatening messages and to planning a mass attack. He reportedly identified a Jersey Strong gym and an Aldi grocery store in Robbinsville, New Jersey, as two possible locations.

Cobb also reportedly expressed admiration for some white serial killers and indicated he felt a connection with them. He allegedly told investigators he respected the racist white shooter who gunned down black people in a Buffalo grocery store for his "element of surprise and style." He likewise claimed to have felt the white Parkland shooter's "pain."

When investigators told Cobb they would seize his digital devices, Cobb allegedly responded, "These are the things that make someone want to do the things we talked about." Cobb also allegedly told another Marine, "This is why people like me shoot people."

Cobb joined the Marines sometime in 2023 and completed basic training last June. He was stationed in California until he was discharged last week. He is believed to have made most, if not all, of the threatening messages from his home in New Jersey.

Cobb was arrested last Friday and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce, a federal offense that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and $250,000. He remains in custody at the Monmouth County jail without bond. He has another hearing scheduled for Friday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!