Black woman charged with hate crimes after reportedly calling white arresting officer 'racist a** mother******,' racial slur

A black Louisiana woman was charged with hate crimes after she was accused of calling a white Baton Rouge police officer who arrested her over the weekend a "racist a** mother******" and a racial slur, WVLA-TV reported.

Crystal Harris, 43, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday and also was charged with illegal use of the 911 emergency communication system, resisting a police officer with force or violence, public intimidation and retaliation, false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response, and misrepresentation during booking, the station said.



Police dispatchers reportedly told the responding officer that Harris “had consistently been calling in on 911 demanding an officer come out stating that she would keep calling until one arrived on scene,” WVLA said, citing the affidavit. Dispatchers also told the officer that Harris was “very aggressive towards them during the calls," which are recorded, the station said.

The officer arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Road around 6:30 a.m., WVLA said.

Turns out the same officer brought Harris to the same location previously, the station said, adding that Harris reportedly was attempting to retrieve her belongings from an apartment complex. The affidavit indicated that the officer previously advised Harris “to call the constable’s office to set a time to recover her belongings if she was not able to do so today," WVLA noted.

During the officer's Sunday encounter with Harris, the officer found her outside the complex and told her no one would help her break into the locked unit, the station said, adding that she previously had been provided with instructions on how to appropriately handle the issue.

WVLA reported that Harris was arrested at the scene on charges of misusing 911 and intimidating dispatchers, placed into a police vehicle, and transported to a first district booking site.



Harris during the transport reportedly “made multiple comments about the officer being white and that was the reason for her arrest," the station said, citing the affidavit. They included calling the officer a “racist a** mother******" and a “union [N-word] boy," WVLA reported. In addition, she reportedly said her arrest “wasn’t proper protocol," the station noted.

More from WVLA:

Harris let the officer know she would not get out of the vehicle and, at first, did not do so.



During transport, she reportedly dared the officer “to put hands on her” and, once at the booking site, did not let herself be shackled and led into the holding area.



BRPD said the officer had to guide Harris to the holding area. She reportedly refused to be fingerprinted multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Harris on Sunday was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison; jail records examined Wednesday morning indicate she's still there.

Anything else?

Baton Rouge police in 2016 arrested a 35-year-old woman named Crystal Harris for calling 911 11 times, WBRZ-TV reported. The station said she repeatedly called 911 without requiring medical or police assistance; on the tenth call she was told that she would be arrested if she made another nonemergency 911 call. She was charged with illegal use of 911 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, WBRZ said.

