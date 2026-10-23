Blaze Media partners with Passage Publishing to bring bold ideas and timeless books to readers

Blaze Media is proud to announce a new partnership with Passage Publishing, an independent publishing house dedicated to challenging conventional thinking, rediscovering important works of literature, and introducing readers to ideas often overlooked by mainstream publishers.

Through the partnership, Blaze Media audiences will now be able to shop a selection of Passage Publishing's books directly through the Blaze Media merchandise store, making it easier than ever to discover thought-provoking works on history, politics, culture, and Western civilization.

A partnership built on shared principles

At Blaze Media, we have always believed that independent voices deserve a platform and that the free exchange of ideas is essential to a healthy society.

That commitment doesn't end with the news we report or the conversations our hosts bring to audiences every day. It extends to the books we read, the history we preserve, and the ideas we pass down to future generations.

That is why we're excited to partner with Passage Publishing.

Both organizations recognize the importance of challenging prevailing narratives, encouraging independent thought, and creating opportunities for voices that don't always find a home within established institutions.

For Blaze Media audiences who value free expression, American principles, and the preservation of Western culture, the partnership is a natural fit.

What is Passage Publishing?

Founded in 2022, Passage Publishing emerged as an alternative to what its founders saw as an increasingly narrow and ideologically constrained mainstream publishing industry.

Rather than simply publishing books that reinforce today's cultural consensus, Passage seeks to introduce readers to new perspectives while reconnecting them with the literature, history, and philosophical traditions that helped shape the modern world.

Its catalog spans political philosophy, history, fiction, poetry, and classic literature, bringing together contemporary writers and influential works from the past.

Readers may already recognize some of the titles Passage has brought back to print, including the beloved “Hardy Boys” mysteries. Passage has released beautifully crafted hardcover editions of the original adventures, restoring the stories as they were first written before later revisions altered the text for modern audiences.

The publisher has also introduced new editions of Robert Louis Stevenson's “Treasure Island,” classic works by H.P. Lovecraft, and collections from legendary adventure writer Robert E. Howard. Alongside these literary classics, Passage publishes contemporary works exploring politics, culture, history, and the ideas shaping today's world.

It is a collection that reflects the publisher's broader mission: preserving important stories from the past while giving independent thinkers a platform for the future.

A familiar voice behind Passage Publishing

For BlazeTV viewers, the man behind Passage Publishing is already a familiar face.

Jonathan Keeperman, better known as "Lomez," is the founder and CEO of Passage Publishing and co-host of “Rufo & Lomez” on BlazeTV alongside conservative strategist Christopher Rufo.

On their show, Rufo and Lomez explore the cultural and political forces shaping modern America, examining everything from institutional power and ideology to literature, art, and the future of Western civilization.

Keeperman's work at Passage Publishing reflects many of those same interests.

Through the publishing house, he has worked to create an alternative space for writers, thinkers, and readers interested in exploring ideas beyond the boundaries of mainstream cultural institutions.

The partnership brings that work directly to the Blaze Media audience, connecting viewers with another way to engage with the ideas and conversations they already follow.

Bringing important books to a wider audience

The books we choose to read influence how we understand our history, our culture, and the world around us.

At a time when so much of our information is delivered through headlines, social media, and short-form content, books offer something increasingly valuable: the opportunity to examine complex ideas in depth.

Passage Publishing is committed to keeping that tradition alive.

By bringing Passage's catalog to the Blaze Media merchandise store, we hope to introduce more readers to books that challenge assumptions, encourage curiosity, and explore the principles and traditions that shaped Western civilization.

For longtime Passage readers, the partnership represents another way to support independent publishing. For Blaze Media audiences discovering Passage for the first time, it is an invitation to explore something new.

Explore Passage Publishing at the Blaze Media Merch Store

The partnership is another step in Blaze Media's commitment to supporting independent voices and organizations that share our belief in free expression and the power of ideas.

We're excited to introduce our audience to Passage Publishing and look forward to helping more readers discover its growing catalog.

Explore the Passage Publishing collection, now available at the Blaze Media merchandise store.