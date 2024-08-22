Blaze News original: 10 times thugs went wimpy and made scared, hasty retreats after encountering more dangerous 'victims'

Who doesn't enjoy a Hollywood scene featuring a bad guy who meets his match and often won't even stick around to test his opponent — and instead just turns tail and runs away?

Always immensely satisfying.

'Words seem to fail you when your felony attempt is thwarted by lawful and righteous force. Thankfully, he decides that it is not the time for a robbery, and he slowly exits the store.'

Well, such scenarios happen in real life all the time, and we at Blaze News are only too happy to document them for our readers.

In the following breakdown, we bring you a diverse menu of dramatic face-offs during which the crook (or a whole crew of 'em) would appear to have the upper hand. But then the targeted "victim" responds in such a way that the bad guy no longer has any game and decides that it makes more sense to cut and run.

Here we have plucky store employees who are fed up with thugs robbing them at will; one dope who clearly never saw "The Untouchables" and unwittingly brings a knife to gunfight; a pair of scumbags who bash a large man in the back of the head and wisely run away when he rises up and throws but one punch; a tale about five well-disguised thugs who think they'll get away with a smash-and-grab jewelry store heist — until they run into the gun-wielding store owner who's had enough.

It's always a risk to push back against people who only mean you harm, but often when they get the message that you're ready to take them out if necessary, they will place more value upon their own skins than on their dumb capers.

So here are 10 times thugs went wimpy and made scared, hasty retreats after encountering more dangerous "victims."

Shotgun-toting crook makes his exit from convenience store after clerk emerges from back room 'holding his own gun toward the befuddled attempted robber,' sheriff's office says Rakim Stephen Tate Image source: Escambia County (Fla.) County Jail A crook armed with a shotgun was caught on surveillance video entering a convenience store in Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 9, 2022 — and soon made his exit after the store clerk emerged from a back room with his own gun and told the crook he no longer was welcome. Video shows the man holding a shotgun on the right side of his body after entering the store in the 4000 block of North Pace Boulevard, the Escambia County sheriff’s office said. Authorities said the armed man didn't notice anyone behind the counter. The reason? The store clerk saw the man arm himself outside, after which the clerk went to a back room and grabbed his gun, the sheriff's office said. When the crook saw the clerk return, "he freezes … oh boy," the sheriff's office explained, noting that the clerk "returned to the counter holding his own gun toward the befuddled attempted robber." The clerk isn't visible on the surveillance video, but he's heard telling the shotgun-wielding visitor to "put it back." The crook replies, “I don’t mean no harm. I’m just not from around here." "What you got in your hand, bro?" the clerk asks. "I got a big-ass, motherf***ing gun, but I'm not from around here is what I'm sayin'," the crook answers. "I'm from Chicago, bro." He then implies he's carrying the shotgun for protection. The clerk is unmoved, telling the armed man again to "put it back." The sheriff's office quipped that "words seem to fail you when your felony attempt is thwarted by lawful and righteous force. Thankfully, he decides that it is not the time for a robbery, and he slowly exits the store." The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Rakim Stephen Tate was arrested Sept. 15 in Santa Rosa County and charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon and attempted robbery with a firearm. Authorities added that the Benelli shotgun used in the robbery attempt was recovered. "You’re not in Chicago any more," the sheriff's office taunted at the conclusion of its post. "You’re under arrest." Tate — who's actually a Pensacola resident — was taken to the Escambia County Jail. His bond for the attempted robbery with a firearm charge, a felony, was set at $100,000, jail records show.

Trio of armed robbers run for their lives when concealed-carrying store owner grabs his own gun — and shows he isn't afraid to pull the trigger On Valentine's Day 2022, a trio of masked robbers stormed into Plaza Jewelers in Menlo Park, California, armed with guns and demanding money and merchandise, KRON-TV reported. Surveillance video of the incident showed one suspect carrying a shotgun, another holding a handgun, and the third appearing to be armed with a crowbar. Store owner Alfonso Argulo acted quickly — and decisively. He grabbed his handgun and quickly fired a shot into the front door. The suspects — who apparently didn't expect to encounter any armed resistance — immediately scrambled out of the store and into a getaway vehicle. The whole incident took just eight seconds. You can view video reports about the failed caper — which includes store surveillance video — here and here. The anxiety-filled crooks in another video showing the parking lot can be seen running in fear for their lives and frantically grabbing the door handles of their gold minivan. One of them had trouble getting into the left-side door. Argulo — who owns the jewelry store with his wife, Rosalba Farias, and runs security for the family business — told KTVU-TV he sprang into action to protect those he cares about: his customers. The outlet reported that Argulo has had a concealed weapons permit for about 10 years; he reportedly used the same weapon in 2013 to scare off robbers — simply by pulling back the slide. While no arrests have been made, detectives said nothing was taken from the store and only Argulo fired a shot; no one was injured.

Thug threatens to shoot liquor store owner — then takes off running after store owner reaches under counter and gets firearm in hand Surveillance video shows a male running into Cousins Liquor Store in Fountain Valley, California, on Aug. 17, 2023. The male was dressed in all black and wore sunglasses and covered his face with a bandana. He also was waving what looked like a gun. But store owner Jacko Sadek told KABC-TV he felt calm throughout the attempted robbery because he'd been robbed at gunpoint before. Plus, this time he noticed some strange stuff. "It looks like a kid, and the gun looks so fake ... like a plastic toy," Sadek recounted to the station. Video shows the suspect aiming the apparent gun at Sadek before the store owner reaches under the counter and grabs his own gun. When he points it at the suspect, the man runs out of the store — and with Sadek giving chase. Police said a getaway car was waiting for the suspect in an alley. You can view a video report here about the oh-so-nervous would-be robber.

Never bring a knife to a gunfight: Blade-carrying carjacker demands driver's keys — then experiences sudden change of heart when victim produces weapon with a little more power Image source: McMinnville (Oregon) Police Department A knife-wielding wannabe carjacker demanded a driver's keys in the parking lot of an Oregon Walmart just a week prior to Christmas 2023 — but quickly changed his mind when the victim pulled a gun on him. Officers from the McMinnville Police Department responded to a local Walmart around 11:25 a.m. Dec. 19, authorities said. McMinnville is about an hour southwest of Portland. Police said the victim was loading items into his car when an adult male carrying a large knife approached him and demanded his car keys. Fearing for his life, the victim drew a handgun he had holstered on his hip and pointed it at the subject. Apparently, the assailant feared for his own life a bit more, as he ran away through the parking lot toward the adjoining WinCo Foods grocery store, police said, adding that the victim was not harmed. Authorities learned the subject left luggage behind, and one piece had a tag with the subject's name on it, police said. Officers obtained a photo of the subject and quickly determined that an individual standing near a Panda Express restaurant on the other side of Hwy 99W was the subject of interest, police said. Police detained the subject without incident, and he admitted to his involvement in the incident involving the victim in the parking lot, authorities said. An officer also learned that a bystander found a large knife in the parking lot and picked it up for safety reasons, not realizing it was used in the original incident, police said, adding that the knife was collected as evidence. The subject — identified as Aaron J. Quiocho, 22, of Beaverton — admitted to ditching the knife as he ran away through the Walmart parking lot, police added. Quiocho was arrested and taken to the Yamhill County Jail on the charges of robbery, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, police said. Quiocho told police a family member dropped him off in McMinnville because he wasn't wanted at the family member's house in Beaverton. Quiocho added to police that he intended to take the victim’s car so he could drive back to the family member’s house.

Jewelry store owner fights hooded crowbar-wielding crook who smashes display case. But when owner pulls gun, bad guy apparently recalls he's running late for previous engagement — and he and his buddies take a powder. Image source: San Bruno (Calif.) Police Department Police told KRON-TV that five males in their teens to early 20s came to a jewelry store in the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, California, just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022. The store's surveillance video, however, shows one smash-and-grab suspect shattering the store's glass display case with a crowbar. But instead of running off with valuable merchandise, this crook came face to face with Usman Bhatti — the store's owner — and Bhatti wasn't about to let the crook get away without a fight. With that, Bhatti is seen running at the would-be robber and shoving him backward. The suspect then turned toward the owner and raised the crowbar as if he was going to hit him, police told the station. With that, Bhatti got hold of a bit more powerful weapon, pulling his gun and pointing it at the crook, who immediately took off running. Surveillance video shows what appears to be at least one of the crook's accomplices, who was outside the store, also running away. Officials told KRON the store owner has a concealed carry permit, that no injuries were reported, and that no guns were fired. Bhatti spoke to KRON in a separate story, saying that "it was a bad experience. I mean everybody is giving me a thumbs up ... [but] I don’t really feel good about it." However, he added to the station that "I will feel good when I see people are really trying to protect themselves and others rather than just back off." Bhatti told KRON that smash-and-grab robberies have been a menace lately for business owners across the Bay Area. Days after he fought off the crowbar-wielding crook, a second jewelry store at the mall was hit, the station reported. Police have released two sets of images of the suspects wanted for committing these crimes, KRON said. You can view a video report here about Bhatti's experience.

73-year-old store manager points his .38-caliber revolver at smash-and-grab thugs — one of whom has a sledgehammer — and they morph into wimps and head for the hills Photo Illustration by Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images A gang of thugs tried a smash-and-grab robbery at the Estates Consignments store in Pleasant Hill, California, on the afternoon of Dec. 11, 2023 — but the crew clearly wasn't counting on pushback from the store manager, 73-year-old Albert Marcu, and his .38-caliber revolver. Marcu told KTVU-TV he believes a woman who came into the store prior to the group was a scout for them. She was seen trying to keep a security guard from shutting a door apparently in order to let the group inside. Video shows the gang of young males running into the store, one of whom was carrying a sledgehammer. But as soon as Marcu pulled out his gun, the thieves fell to the floor and ran out of the store. One of the thugs tripped after plowing into a chair on the way out. The would-be thieves rushed into a pair of Infiniti Q50 vehicles, one black and one white, and the crew ultimately escaped. Marcu said he was absolutely prepared to use lethal force to protect himself and the other employees of the store: "If they threaten my life or the life of my employees, I'll use the gun, hundred percent." He added that other area stores have been hit, and he wanted to make an example of the thugs: "I didn’t want to shoot anybody, but I have to make a statement. Too many bad things have happened. Stores get robbed left and right. I have a message for all business owners, to take example and fight for themselves, because if you don’t fight for yourself, nobody will." You can view a video report here about the incident.

'It really p***es me off': Jewelry store owner has lethal surprise for trio of smash-and-grab thieves — and they don't stick around to test him A North Carolina jewelry store owner had a little surprise for masked smash-and-grab thieves who targeted his store in Charlotte on Dec. 15, 2023: a loaded gun he pointed right at them. The crooks entered Ballantyne Jewelers off Johnston Road just before closing, Queen City News reported. Security video caught the three thieves backing up their car near the front door, walking into the store armed with sledgehammers, and smashing several glass display cases, the outlet said. But the store’s owner, Yuhan Tikan, wasn't having it. Queen City News said Tikan grabbed his handgun, loaded it, and chased the suspects away while pointing the gun at them: “It really pisses me off; it makes me upset. It quite honestly is a disgrace, and I hope that law enforcement can catch these guys and put them away for a long time.” The store owner told WSOC-TV the crooks smashed 13 jewelry cases and got well over $100,000 worth of jewelry — and while it’s all insured, he said what was stolen in 30 seconds will take a long time to replace. WSOC's story didn't name the jewelry store owner, but the owner did tell the station the suspects knew exactly which cases to hit and had cased the business previously. WSOC added that the owner said the crooks went straight for the most expensive watches. The owner also told WSOC that the thieves may have kept grabbing more loot had he failed to grab his gun after hearing the sound of shattering glass — and he didn't hesitate: “Without a second thought. I needed to protect my business, my family.” He added to WSOC that "they are lucky they ran out. I was ready to shoot."

Quintet of smash-and-grab robbers quickly go for greener grass when jewelry store employee pulls gun, starts shooting Video shows the moment when a jewelry store worker opened fire on five smash-and-grab robbers in Manhattan Beach, California, shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2023. Investigators said five robbers used hammers to break display cases at Prestige Jewelers, KABC-TV reported. KABC's video report shows the robbers — all wearing hoods and masks and gloves — entering the store as some of them smash the display cases and others bring in at least two black containers into which they toss jewelry from the cases. After the store employee opens fire and the crooks turn tail and run, at least one of the containers is left behind — including one black sneaker. The suspects took off in several cars waiting outside, police told the station, adding that it's unclear whether any of the suspects were hit by gunfire. No injuries involving workers were reported, KABC said. Police told KTLA-TV the suspects were able to make off with some of the store’s merchandise. Manhattan Beach police said its officers working with Gardena police arrested a suspect involved in the robbery following an intensive investigation. Police said they're still trying to find the other suspects and are asking for the public's help. You can view a video report here about the incident that includes surveillance clips. KTLA said the robbery wasn't the first time smash-and-grab crooks robbed Prestige Jewelers. The station said another similarly hooded, hammer-wielding crew robbed the store in August 2014, making off with some $250,000 in Rolex watches and diamonds.

Crook flashes gun in car dealership office; but after owner grabs his own firearm, smiling bad guy apparently recalls he's late for appointment at another lot and make hasty retreat A male walked into a Houston car dealership office around 5:15 p.m. March 21, 2022, and flashed a gun at an employee. But police said the employee pulled out his own gun, which led to the suspect turning tail and running off. Surveillance video from the Houston Police Department shows two unknown males arriving in the parking lot of a used car dealership in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway. A dealership employee told police one of the males walked up to him asking if he could test drive a car. Video shows the employee walking into the office, the suspect following behind — and reaching below his hoodie before going inside. As the employee sat in his chair, he noticed the suspect pulling up his shirt, police said. Video shows the suspect grabbing a gun, apparently in full view of the employee. While the moment isn't recorded on surveillance video, police said the employee grabbed his own gun. Indeed, video shows the suspect smiling, turning around, and running through the parking lot and across the street. Police noted that the suspect said "no!" to the employee before taking off. Video shows the driver who remained in the car — a four-door Mercedes with temporary license plates — appearing to turn the vehicle around as his apparent accomplice runs away. Police said the second suspect also fled from the parking lot. Police said the suspect who entered the office is described as 5'7" to 5'9" tall, weighing about 250 pounds, and between 28 and 40 years of age. Authorities added that the getaway driver also is a black male.

