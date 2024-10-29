Blaze News original: Think leftists are one big happy family? Check out when they get violent and destructive with their own.

Don't for a minute believe that leftists are all part of one big happy family. Plenty of factors would seem to prevent such broad acceptance.

For starters, you might not sit far enough left on the left-wing sociopolitical scale for some radicals — in which case, you're on the outs. Like one tidbit below describing Joe Biden supporters who thought they'd escape the wrath of Black Lives Matter protesters on the night of the 2020 election. They quickly thought again.

Case in point was a man who stood on his porch and hollered at the protesters, 'There's my Biden sign! Don't destroy anything! Be peaceful!'

Or the anarchists you also can read about below who spray-painted walls with 'F*** Biden,' 'No Presidents' messages and busted windows at a Democrat headquarters after Biden won the 2020 election. What do we need to do to keep them happy?

You can't even be a 60-year-old "gay progressive" state senator and walk George Floyd riots without getting beaten up by violent, radical leftists. That tale is below as well.

No one will soon forget when left-wing high priestess Maxine Waters risked inciting violence when she publicly told her radical left disciples to "create a crowd" and "push back on" their political enemies and tell them "they're not welcome any more, anywhere!" Well, check out in the forthcoming vignettes when Maxine admitted she doesn't like it when such leftist tactics are used on her. She even brought race into it.

And can you imagine a majority white Black Lives Matter group getting caught on video actually preventing a black woman from driving past their blockade? Imagine no more.

One big happy family? Not on your life.

Leftist protesters beat up 60-year-old 'gay progressive' state senator — after which victim says, 'Sad thing I'm on their side' Tim Carpenter Image source: Wisconsin State Senate website Protesters outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison smashed windows at the statehouse, tore down statues, and beat up Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter, who was observing them overnight June 23, 2020, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Carpenter, 60, told the Washington Post the violence "has got to stop before someone gets killed. Sad thing I'm on their side for peaceful demonstrations — am a Gay Progressive Dem Senator served 36 years in the legislature." He also posted video showing protesters charging at him — after which WKOW-TV staffer Lance Vesser added a post noting that Carpenter said he was assaulted and then collapsed. Carpenter said video he was recording "got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked — stuck in office. Stop violence now Plz!" The caption from another social media photo noted that Carpenter "was just punched in the face by Madison protesters because he was filming. Several people attacked him." The Journal Sentinel's Lawrence Andrea reported that protesters said Carpenter "provoked them."

Biden supporters on election night assume they'll escape the wrath of Black Lives Matter violence. Think again, kids. Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Portland, Oregon, on the night of the 2020 election, Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by ANKUR DHOLAKIA/AFP via Getty Images Video posted by conservative journalist Andy Ngo revealed some cognitively dissonant moments on the night of the 2020 election when hundreds of protesters shut down the streets of southeast Portland and confronted residents — even if they supported Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Case in point was a man who stood on his porch and hollered at the protesters, "There's my Biden sign! Don't destroy anything! Be peaceful!" But the guy's supposed sociopolitical teammates weren't having any of it.

"No one cares about your white-ass opinion!" one woman began yelling back at him. "Who do you think you are telling black people how to protest? You f***ing white-ass privilege old man!" Another leftist female hollered, "Asking for people to be peaceful is white supremacy!" It didn't get any better when the man left the relative safety of his porch and spoke to the protesters up close and personal.

But one leftist told him, "You just came out to instigate violence!" Then a woman got in the man's face and told him, "At this point you're distracting the movement, so go the f*** home!" In a separate scene, another man made the mistake of yelling at protesters, "Dude, I'm on your f***ing side!" Because with that, a woman screamed back at him, "No, you're not! No, you're f***ing not!"

Check out the mind-bending video here.

Remember when leftist Maxine Waters urged fellow radicals to harass those who disagree with them politically and get in their faces? Well, she's not too happy when tables are turned on her. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images Who can forget U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) getting captured on video urging fellow radicals to harass and get in the faces of those who disagree politically with them? "Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up, and if you see anybody from [President Donald Trump's] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome any more, anywhere!" she infamously howled in public. Well, a video excerpt of an undated interview with Waters shows her indicating that such harassment is unacceptable if directed her way. She complained about an instance during which someone confronted her in a restaurant — and Waters said that showed a "racist attitude." "They don't say racist things, but what they say is they don't like something I said. They don't like a position that I took," she said, adding that "if you were not black, you would not be approached that way." Multitudes of commentators mocked Waters' remarks online, many quoting back her apparent incitements to violence, which were not limited to the Democrat's 2018 remarks.

Anarchists spray-paint walls with 'F*** Biden,' 'No Presidents' messages, bust windows at Democrat HQ after Biden wins election L to R: Maximillian Jennings, Thomas Mollrocek, James Walker Prettyman Image source: Portland police Just hours after most mainstream media outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election over President Donald Trump on Nov. 7, Biden's supposed leftist comrades in Portland, Oregon, weren't celebrating victory.

Instead they busted windows at the Multnomah County Democrats' building and spray-painted messages such as "F*** Biden" and "No Presidents" — along with the universal symbol of anarchists. Police arrested three suspects in the aftermath of the vandalism, KATU-TV reported: Maximillian Jennings, 22, was booked on first-degree criminal mischief;

Thomas Mollrocek, 33, was booked on second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree escape;

James Walker Prettyman, 24, was booked on second-degree criminal mischief, the station said. All three were booked into jail, KATU reported. Police said demonstrators gathered outside the building and reportedly started tagging it and shattering windows, the station reported, adding that officers moved in and made targeted arrests of those who allegedly were part of the vandalism. You can check out a clip here showing the aftermath. The anti-Biden sentiment among leftists was evident in Washington, D.C., as well, as black-clad demonstrators marched toward Black Lives Matter Plaza and chanted, "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! If we don't get it — Burn it down! BURN. IT. DOWN!" along with, "F*** Trump! F*** Biden! No more presidents!" In Detroit, one leftist group wasn't too thrilled with Biden, either, and chanted, "F*** Donald Trump! F*** Biden too! Both of them don't give a f*** about you!"

Far-left actor Michael Rapaport's support for Israel prompts Antifa to violently protest his comedy shows Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images In January, dozens of far-left, violent Antifa agitators shouted expletives and fired off explosives outside a comedy club in Portland, Oregon, to express their outrage that the establishment dared to allow far-left actor Michael Rapaport — who supports Israel — onstage.

On the night of Jan. 12, with temperatures well below freezing, Antifa protesters gathered outside Helium Comedy Club, where Rapaport was scheduled to perform five shows over two days. According to videos shared by Andy Ngo, a journalist who has been covering Antifa's violent antics for years, a line of police officers protected the club's perimeter as protesters attempted to intimidate those trying to get inside, even going so far as to hurl fireworks at the building to make their outrage felt. While firing off explosives and harassing club-goers, the leftist protesters also shouted various anti-Semitic chants, such as "[From the river to the sea,] Palestine will be free." They also yelled, "F*** Michael Rapaport" and warned him to get "out of Portland." Despite the threats, Helium hosted all of Rapaport's shows as scheduled. While Rapaport's history of unhinged social media tirades against former President Donald Trump would seem to put him in the far left's good graces, his unfettered support for Israel since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, has instead made him persona non grata for many in Portland. Tyrone Collins, co-founder of the NW Black Comedy Festival, was one of many "local comedians" and other "activists" who recently called for Helium to cancel Rapaport's shows, according to the Portland Mercury. "Some of the things he's posted on his social media — it's been hateful. For some reason, Helium just tells us it's OK to back this man and the hateful things he's spewing," Collins said. "They have no idea what he's gonna get up there and say, you know, and they're willing to take that chance. It's just — it's not a good look." Reese Hendrik of local comedy blog LaughsPDX chimed in as well. "Given recent commentary from Mr. Rapaport about the ongoing violence in Gaza, we do not support the platform being provided for him," wrote Hendrink, who is Jewish. "While it is not our place to police the scene or individual clubs, we find it necessary to voice our stance and solidarity with the Palestinian people."

White BLM protesters actually block black woman from driving through street. It gets ugly fast. A Black Lives Matter flag waves in front of a fire at the North Precinct Police building in Portland, Oregon, Sept. 6, 2020. Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images A video recorded on Sept. 7, 2020, shows a group of white BLM protesters defiantly standing in front of a truck in — where else? — Portland, Oregon. Not an unfamiliar scene by any stretch. But this time, the Black Lives Matter militants were blocking a black woman. "Get out of the way!" the motorist hollers at them. "Because you killed my brother, move!" The clip doesn't shed light on the claim, but it sure demonstrates her adversaries' collective ignorance. Defiant voices shoot right back at her. "You're gonna go backward!" one barks. "Turn around!" another yells. She blasts them again: 'You're setting fires in the streets? No, that's violence! That's violent! Get out of my way!" "I think you don't know what you're talking about!" a male voice can be heard arguing back with her. Soon the woman challenges the protesters: "Get your ass away from here! ... Now they see how ignorant this looks. ... You don't want no race war out here!" A black man who's with the leftists moves in and appears to try to calm the situation as the motorist accuses someone in the group of calling her the N-word — which they deny. "Stop pushing us with your car!" one male hollers at her as they place their bodies in front of the truck's bumper. The furious woman then exits her truck and gives the ignorant leftists a wake-up call: "If I was pushing you with my car, you'd be rammed the f*** over!" At this point, the black man who's with the leftists orders his comrades to shut up and move: "We need to get this woman out of here safely!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!