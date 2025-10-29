Karine Jean-Pierre's humiliating book tour is even worse than you think

Karine Jean-Pierre has been hawking a new book in a desperate attempt to cash in on her time as White House press secretary — and it's not going well.

Whereas fellow lesbian and propagandist Rachel Maddow of MSNBC suggested that the book was a "truly new and valuable contribution to our understanding of the Biden presidency," the Washington Post shredded "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House Outside the Party Lines," noting that it was a "fascinating book for all the wrong reasons."

'Sorry, I'm not trying to be dense. I'm a little unclear about what this has to do with Democratic leaders.'

The reviewer — confronted with 180 pages' worth of Jean-Pierre's thoughts "written in the outmoded register of one of those lawn signs proclaiming that 'in this house, we believe kindness is everything'" — expressed amazement "that someone who writes in such feel-good, thought-repelling clichés was hired to communicate with the nation from its highest podium."

The Post concluded on the basis of the book that Jean-Pierre is a "blinkered" establishmentarian whose recent departure from the Democratic Party and identification as an independent "seems to be less of a strategy than a style"; whose "thinking remains so decidedly in the box"; and who "appears to have little authentic understanding of why her erstwhile party’s approval rating has cratered."

Journalist Matt Taibbi's review of the book for the Free Press was similarly damning, dubbing it "history's most incoherent memoir."

"Jean-Pierre had over a year to think about what to say about all this, and instead of writing the book the whole world wanted, the true story (complete with photos of Biden’s used-bib collection and pictorial toilet guides) of her frustration at having to be the public face of one of the most obvious and legally perilous cons in American political history, she denied there was anything to cover up, much less that she had responsibility for it," wrote Taibbi.

Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

In the book, Jean-Pierre reportedly rejects the obvious justification for Biden's ouster — the mental and physical decrepitude that had him tumbling, mumbling, and bumbling — and claims that she "saw Biden every day and saw no such decline." As for Biden's humiliating performance in his TV debate with President Donald Trump, Jean-Pierre blamed a cold and travel-related exhaustion.

Perhaps worse than the reviews for the book are Jean-Pierre's efforts to sell it on tour.

For instance, Jean-Pierre befuddled a sympathetic journalist with a series of word salads in her recent interview with the New Yorker.

Isaac Chotiner repeatedly pressed Jean-Pierre on her explanation for how and why the Democratic Party supposedly undermined former President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election.

When asked the second time why the Democrats had it out for Biden, Jean-Pierre said — in an interview the New Yorker indicated was edited for length and clarity — that:

they believed that he needed to step aside. There’s more to this than just that period of time. This is very layered, right? There’s a period of time that I questioned what was happening and how do we treat our own, how do we treat people who are decent people. And then you also have to think about how I’m thinking about this as a black woman who is part of the LGBTQ community, and living in this time where I also don’t think Democrats right now, Democrats’ leadership, is protecting vulnerable people in the way that it should.

The interviewer responded, "Sorry, I'm not trying to be dense. I'm a little unclear about what this has to do with Democratic leaders and many Democrats in the country thinking that Joe Biden was going to lose to Donald Trump — which was what the polls all showed — and therefore thinking that he should be replaced."

After Jean-Pierre launched into a rant about how "nobody knows" about what could have alternatively happened, Chotiner indicated that he had no idea what the former Biden spox was trying to say.

Toward the end of the viral interview, Jean-Pierre — who had made sure to mention her LGBTQ status and race numerous times and suggested the subtitle of her book, "Inside a Broken White House," was referring to the Trump White House — accused Chotiner of pushing Democratic Party talking points.

David Weigel, a political writer for Semafor who was among the multitude of critics awestruck by how badly the interview went, said, "Turns out you can do a career-ending interview even after your career is over."

Even Jean-Pierre's interview with Stephen Colbert — a liberal propagandist who helped raise millions for Biden's campaign last year — went off the rails when the CBS late-night host proved unwilling to buy what the former White House spox was selling.

Colbert, like Chotiner, asked Jean-Pierre to explain how the Democratic Party betrayed Biden. Even though that's a core claim in the former press secretary's book, she appeared unable to answer, launching into a speech about Biden's perceived accomplishments and how he was still "engaging, understood policy, and was always putting the American people first."

The late-night host pointed out that "it takes more than that to be the president of the United States, and in a moment of great pressure on stage, we saw someone shock us and worry us. And nothing could assuage that worry. So I don't think it was necessarily a betrayal of Joe Biden as other people saying, 'We don't think we were shown the Joe Biden that you saw.'"

