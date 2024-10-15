Blue-state resident projects 'Trump 2024' image on town water tower, giving local leaders fits

The leaders in charge of a Massachusetts town are in a panic after a local resident decided to shine a pro-Trump message onto the town water tower.

On Friday, people began to notice a "Trump 2024" sign being projected onto the water tower located at 228 High St. in Hanson, a Boston-area town of about 11,000 residents. To counteract the illuminated message, members of the Highway Department have projected a spotlight onto the water tower but have thus far managed only to dim the Trump image.

'This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars.'

Hanson Town administrator Lisa Green issued a statement, insisting that the main problem with the image is that it "misleads the public into believing that this activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the Town."

Green reiterated that the town "does not endorse candidates for any office from any political party."

The town then prepared to send an official cease-and-desist letter to the resident or residents suspected of shining the image. The town also began assessing a fine of $100 per day to help recoup some of the cost of blasting the spotlight atop it. Those fines have since been accruing, officials said.

"This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment. The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses," Green said.

"Further measures are being considered at this time," her statement added.

Hanson officials have declined to name the resident responsible for the image, which can be seen here.

They also insist that they respect residents' right to support any candidate of their choosing.

"The Town of Hanson respects the free speech rights of all residents, and the right of all residents to express their political views, but not on Town property or in a manner that makes it appear that the Town of Hanson is endorsing any political candidate," Green's statement said.

At least two Hanson locals have expressed some appreciation for the political stunt, even if they also understand why leaders have attempted to intervene.

"I thought it was ingenious and laughed and got a kick out of it," said Patrick Croghan, who lives across the street from the water tower, "but I can understand the town not wanting it up there, 100 percent, just because it is a political thing."

"The town has to ensure that we are following the state laws, and I believe somebody has a right to put a Trump sign anywhere they want or a Walz/Harris," added Lisa Carson.

As of Friday night, the image was still visible. Whether the culprit continues to shine the light is unclear, though the accruing fines and a report that WHDH knocked on the door "at the home where the projection has been coming from" on Monday morning both indicate that the image on the water tower remains.

