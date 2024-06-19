Results of Republican primary between Rep. Bob Good and Trump-backed challenger John McGuire still unclear

The outcome of the Republican primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District between incumbent Rep. Bob Good of Virginia and Trump-backed state Sen. John McGuire remains unclear, but unofficial results so far indicate that the race is quite close.

"Right now, we're still waiting on the final election results of today's Primary. As we wait, I wanted to thank you for your support thus far," Good tweeted late Tuesday night. "No matter the outcome, you've shown the DC Swamp that you won't back down from standing for what's right. Keep the faith and don't stop fighting now."

Good serves as chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

Former President Donald Trump, who is also the GOP's presumptive 2024 presidential nominee, had claimed that the congressman is "BAD" for the state and the nation, and endorsed McGuire.

'Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA.'

But Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah had both thrown their support behind Good.

Lee called Good "a true, proven, constitutional conservative."

Paul had said that Good "is THE liberty loving conservative in this race."

In 2020, Good defeated Trump-backed incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman in a Republican convention.

Then, in 2022, Trump endorsed Good, calling the lawmaker "a proven conservative in Virginia's 5th District."

Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2023 before the governor launched a Republican presidential primary bid. Then, in January, Good endorsed Trump when DeSantis dropped out of the primary.

But ahead of the 2024 primary in Good's district, Trump has been targeting the lawmaker for ouster.

"Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and 'loving' Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage had been done!" he declared in Truth Social posts. "I just want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that can most help me do that is Navy Seal and highly respected State Legislator, John McGuire, a true American Hero."

