Exclusive: 'Better Call Saul' TV lawyer told fellow actor and J6 protester he should be in jail

Actor Jay Johnston says "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk told him he should go to jail because he was at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Johnston was put on an indefinite hiatus from the hit cartoon "Bob's Burgers" in 2021 after appearing at the Capitol. The FBI even publicized his photo and asked the public for help identifying him as a possible violent offender. Johnston eventually pleaded guilty to a felony offense of obstructing officers during a civil disorder. He was sentenced to one year and a day in prison through a plea deal.

Johnston was scheduled to start serving his sentence on February 6, 2025, but was issued a pardon by President Trump.

Before his sentencing, however, Johnston said he had already been "blacklisted" in Hollywood for simply being named as being present at the Capitol. In an attempt to get back to work, Johnston told Blaze News in an exclusive interview that he reached out to actor Odenkirk for a friendly call.

Johnston had appeared in an episode of Odenkirk's hit show "Better Call Saul" in 2020 but also starred in 28 episodes of Odenkirk's mid-1990s sketch show, "Mr. Show with Bob and David."

Johnston said he started the call by telling Odenkirk he knew there were a lot of rumors circling in the media about himself and wanted to explain. Odenkirk reacted, "Yeah, I know, I'm really disappointed, man."

Despite telling Odenkirk he didn't do anything wrong, wasn't violent, and that he may be going to prison, Odenkirk still told Johnston, "Well, you know, basically you f*** around and you find out."

"You gotta pay the price," Odenkirk continued, per Johnston.

Johnston said he was shocked at the response given his history with Odenkirk.

"I just couldn't believe he was saying that to me because he had bought it hook, line, and sinker from the same outlets that he was making fun of years ago. I understand he's got a family and stuff. I mean, I know him, and I don't ask him to put his neck on the chopping block for me, but speaking to me personally and saying that stuff was just incredible to me."

'You try and overthrow the government, then you should go to jail.'

Johnston revealed more about his conversation with Odenkirk, who allegedly told him he attended Black Lives Matter rallies and that he understood he, too, could be convicted of guilt by association if he had appeared in the same frame as a "defund the police" banner.

"They would have said I was part of that 'defund the police thing,' and I don't believe in that," Johnston claimed Odenkirk told him.

Johnston replied, "I was like, 'Oh, OK. But you know my career's over. My family's in jeopardy. I'm in jeopardy. I may be going to prison. It's a touch different,'" the actor went on. "[Odenkirk] also was sort of trying to make it as if it was a matter of fact, an obvious conclusion, that if 'you try and overthrow the government, then you should go to jail.'"

The 56-year-old said he pleaded with Odenkirk to think about what he was saying and told to him that there was no plot to "overthrow the government." Johnston said he hoped to explain how what he witnessed that day was a lot more "U-S-A" chants and not as much "wall-to-wall action." However, with no such luck convincing Odenkirk, Johnston said his former colleague seemed to have fallen victim to how the media had characterized the day's events.

What made Odenkirk's reaction more shocking to Johnston was that during his time on "Mr. Show with Bob and David," Odenkirk and company "wouldn't toe the line for the man." Johnston described the cast as being able to say and do whatever they wanted, "and that felt good," he recalled.

Compared to today, Johnston said the bulk of Hollywood actors have since been "captured" by the media machine, including his former "Mr. Show with Bob and David" co-star David Cross and his castmates from "Bob's Burgers."

While Johnston didn't blame his coworkers for not risking their careers for him, he said he appreciated that actress Mary Lynn Rajskub shed doubt on the narratives that were being portrayed about him. A simple, "[I'm] not sure what happened" from Rajskub on a podcast was well beyond what any other actors were willing to say.

Johnston added that as time has passed, very few actors are pushing the envelope or even pushing the idea of free speech at all.

"What happened to those guys? They're not quite doing that anymore," he asked.

Johnston noted that he believes one needs to be a "card-carrying member" of the approved Hollywood elite class in order to get away with mocking it and truly have one's speech protected.

