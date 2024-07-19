Two bodies found in semi-truck trailer were so badly decomposed they looked like 'mummies,' according to Texas police

Texas police said that two bodies found in a semi-truck trailer appeared like "mummies" because of their advanced decomposition.

The Houston Police Department said officers were tipped off about the bodies and found them in a trailer parked at Milwee Street near Bolin Road.

'When you jump in there, it's just like quicksand. You're going to sink down in there.'

Lt. R. Willkens said someone overheard two homeless people talking about the bodies at a nearby convenience store and contacted police about the claim.

Clothing and other donations made to the Purple Heart charity are stored in trailers. When first responders arrived to investigate, they found a suspicious hole cut into one of them.

"There's a hole, you can see, up on the very top of the truck. It looks like there's a hole cut out. And officers, HFD, got a ladder, got up there, and they found out when they looked in the hole, there appears to be two bodies for sure," said Willkens.

He went on to say that investigators found evidence that the two people were living in the semi-truck trailer. Police don't know how long the bodies had been in the trailer but described them as appearing like "mummies."

KTRK-TV spoke to Howard Penright, an employee at the donation center, who said that people cutting into trailers has been an ongoing problem.

"Man, it's just mind-boggling," he said about the incident. "It's going to be a tough day."

Penright explained that it's possible to sink into clothing piles in the trailer: "When you jump in there, it's just like quicksand. You're going to sink down in there, and you probably couldn't say nothing. That's probably why we never heard nobody."

Police said they are still investigating the matter, and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death for both of the people.

Here's the news video from KTRK with Penright's comments.

