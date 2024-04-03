Rep. Lauren Boebert undergoes surgery after discovery of 'acute blood clot,' her campaign says

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado underwent surgery after "severe swelling" in one of her legs led to the discovery of "an acute blood clot" and a diagnosis of May-Thurner syndrome, according to a statement by the lawmaker's campaign posted on Facebook.

"Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome," the statement explains.

"Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms. After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman," the statement notes.

Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is pursuing election to the state's 4th Congressional District during the 2024 election cycle.

"We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery," Dr. Rebecca Bade noted, according to the congresswoman's campaign. "Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery."

"I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis," Boebert noted, according to the campaign's post. "I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado."

