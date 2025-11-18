Democrat mayor hit with brutal backlash after 8-year-old girl is killed by illegal alien

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is facing criticism over her statement that avoided the immigration issue when commenting on the death of an 8-year-old at the hands of an illegal alien.

Mora Gerety was trying to cross Harrison Boulevard when she was hit by a pickup truck and was killed. The truck driver was identified as Elvin Ramos-Caballero, an illegal alien from Honduras according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'No mention of her name. No mention of her killer. No mention of working to improve immigration enforcement. Ridiculous.'

Ramos-Caballero was taken into ICE custody over an outstanding federal warrant. He allegedly crossed the Texas border as an accompanied minor in 2015 and was released a month later into the U.S. He was given a deportation order after failing to appear in court in 2016.

While McLean offered a statement about the incident, she did not mention the immigration status of the accused.

"Every child in Boise should be able to run out their front door, safely explore their neighborhood, and make it home for dinner. I'm committed to doing all we can to ensure our city is safe for every child to walk and bike in every neighborhood," McLean said.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation slammed the mayor for her comments.

"Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's response to Mora Gerety's death is the most pathetic response imaginable. A little girl was killed at the hands of an illegal," read a statement from the foundation. "No mention of her name. No mention of her killer. No mention of working to improve immigration enforcement. Ridiculous."

McLean had also faced criticism when she refused to follow a state law and kept displaying an LGBTQ flag at the Boise Depot.

Many in the community showed their support for the girl's family at a vigil on Saturday.

"My son is actually the principal at Washington Elementary [where Mora attended], and it just broke my heart because his heart is broken for the family," said a woman identified only as Maggie. "He said Mora was just adorable, she was shy, and she was very sweet."

