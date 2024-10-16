Border Patrol agents predict mass resignations, staffing shortage if Harris wins

Border Patrol agents warned that many law enforcement officers manning the southern border will decide to walk off the job if Vice President Kamala Harris secures the November presidential election.



Several officers told the New York Post that a Harris victory would likely result in a Customs and Border Protection staffing crisis, stating that many agents are fed up with the current administration’s open-border policies.

One Border Patrol officer described the last four years under Biden-Harris as “hell.”

“I’m not doing this s*** again,” the agent told the Post.

A second officer stated, “Lots of guys who can retire will go. If [Donald] Trump wins, they’ll stay.”

Another agent told the news outlet, “We will have another exodus just because we will have a bunch of 20-year agents saying peace out.”

The agent stated that he is “absolutely sure” that he would exit the Border Patrol if Harris secured the presidency.

“Under this administration, they’ve done everything they could to make our job as inefficient as possible. They can’t outwardly tell us not to do our job, but when you’re watching criminals come in and get released, it sucks,” an officer told the Post.

Morale within the federal agency has been tanking under the current administration, and suicide rates have increased.

Former Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem previously told the Post that Harris’ campaign advertisements claiming to be “pro-border security” have only poured “salt on an already gaping wound for the morale of Border Patrol agents and law enforcement.”

Earlier this month, the National Border Patrol Council announced its endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The union stated that it wants Trump to secure the presidency “so that the border can be secured without compromise.”

“Only the drug cartels and Democrats want an open border — that’s what Border Czar Harris has given them and will continue to do in the future,” the union added.

On Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that reversing the damage caused by the Biden-Harris administration’s open-border policies will be a “very tough thing” to accomplish.

During his rally in Atlanta, Trump told supporters that he predicts that if he is elected, the Democrats will launch a propaganda campaign to dredge up criticism for his deportation efforts.

He vowed to execute “the largest deportation program in America” on the first day of his presidency.

“We’re going to fix it because we have no choice,” Trump declared.