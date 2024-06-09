Superstar boxer Ryan Garcia reportedly arrested at swanky Beverly Hills hotel, compares himself to Britney Spears, Donald Trump

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has been arrested following an incident at a swanky Beverly Hills hotel, according to multiple reports. The boxing superstar allegedly made several cryptic messages on social media, including comparing himself to singer Britney Spears and former President Donald Trump.

Police were reportedly called on Saturday after Garcia reportedly caused extensive damage at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. A Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN that the luxurious hotel accused Garcia of causing an estimated $15,000 in damages. In California, vandalism causing damage over $400 qualifies as a felony.

Garcia, 25, was arrested shortly before 5:45 p.m., Beverly Hills Police Department officials told KCAL-TV.

TMZ reported that the star boxer was seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but complied with law enforcement. The outlet published a video of the arrest of the talented fighter.

Police said Garcia complained of a medical issue and was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Garcia was reportedly booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and has since been released.

Garcia recently claimed that his mother, Lisa Garcia, had been diagnosed with breast cancer and appeared to hint that he would commit suicide if she died.

Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that Garcia's arrest comes at "an extraordinarily challenging time for Ryan, as he has been grappling with devastating news regarding his mother's health."

"Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden," Chavez said in the statement. "The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."

Following his arrest, Garcia's social media accounts have presented unusual posts, including tweets about pedophiles and comparisons to Spears and Trump.

On Sunday, Garcia's alleged X social media page noted that he was "worried" and he is being held at a "weird hospital and they are trying to give me medicine and they have me on a hold for who knows how long, they will determine."

He asked his more than 1 million followers to "pray" for him and that "God help" him.

Garcia added, "Prayer warriors, please I need prayers. A lot of prayers. Prayers can move mountains. LORD JESUS SAVE ME."

The boxer wrote, "Kinda funny both Trump and I are in jail. I don’t know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted. This sucks, but I love Jesus I will be okay."

In his most recent tweet, he said he feels like Britney Spears and that he "never hurt anyone."

Garcia tweeted, "And try to make a change in this cruel world. I love you Christ Jesus. Amen."

In March, Garcia's social media account seemed to imply that he was deceased.

Garcia boasts a 25-1 record in his professional boxing career and was the World Boxing Council's interim lightweight champion in 2021.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!