Boy who had birth certificate changed to 'female' now dominating girls' softball

A 17-year-old male from Minnesota is dominating girls' softball after allegedly hiding his true gender from his team.

According to a recent report, the male athlete plays for Champlin Park High School in Champlin, Minnesota, and is a starting pitcher for the school's girls' fast-pitch team.

The 6-foot athlete recently started in the season opener against the state champion Rogers High School, where he pitched a shutout with 14 strikeouts. He also hit a double.

Charlie Rothenberger, who now goes by "Marissa," reportedly started playing girls' sports at an early age. According to research by Reduxx, court documents show that Rothenberger's mother applied to the Hennepin County District Court to alter his birth certificate just after he turned 9 years old.

The mother's petition was approved, and her son was issued a new birth certificate that changed his sex to "female" and changed his name from "Charlie Dean" to "Marissa."

While most changes to birth certificates in Minnesota require labels indicating that information has been changed, if a person acquires a court order to replace the birth record, "the original record will be sealed," the state notes on their website.

"The new birth certificate doesn’t indicate that the record has been changed," the state website adds. It then becomes "confidential and only released according to Minnesota law."

Rothenberger was shown in a highlight package in 2024 that displayed an obvious advantage and masculinity compared to his competitors.

An anonymous female softball player from Minnesota spoke to Reduxx and claimed that she played on the same team as Rothenberger in 2023.

'Looking back now, it disgusts me and is just scary.'

The girl said she did not realize Rothenberger was male for a number of years and first thought of him as an "awkward" girl.

"I never thought he was a boy, but after finding out he was a boy and then looking back on a lot of things I wouldn't have looked at before, [it] definitely shows he is a boy, and I felt dumb for missing the clues," the girl recalled.

The athlete said it was not until July 2024 when she discovered Rothenberger was male, and by November, "lots of people from the softball community found out the truth and were openly talking about it."

"Looking back now, it disgusts me and is just scary," she added.

The former teammate described Rothenberger's athletic abilities as "completely unreal" and "much more" than what any of the other girls are capable of. She said she was bothered by being told that she just has to "learn to accept that men can take advantage of you even if they just want to identify as a female."

She continued, "Many players and I work so hard to achieve something through this sport, and we find it unfair that our spot can be stolen from us."

"This shouldn't be allowed, and boys can stay in boys' sports and leave us girls alone. I shouldn't have to learn this lesson that girls don't matter or that we need to just be silent while we lose out so a boy feels okay."

Rothenberger has previously been named Player of the Month and has played for a traveling rep team. In his bio for that team, Rothenberger brags that he is "known to have an infectious personality full of passion, drive and humor."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

