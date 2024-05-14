Brawl erupts after 200 'rowdy' teens gather at shopping mall carnival; teen jumps on cop's back, another elbows cop in head

A brawl erupted after around 200 "rowdy" teens gathered at a Minnesota shopping mall carnival over the weekend.

Among the featured attractions: a teen jumping on a police officer's back, coupled with another youngster elbowing the same officer in the head. The officer suffered a concussion and is out of work, KARE-TV reported.

'Grow up. ... I understand you're kids, but ... it's not right.'

Officers working security at the Northtown Mall carnival in Blaine said around 200 kids between the ages of 14 and 17 were "being rowdy" at about 7 p.m. Saturday, the station said.

Several teens began fighting around 7:30 p.m., and officers tried to break it up, KARE said.

"As officers were restraining the active participants, other juveniles from the crowd continued to kick and punch others who were on the ground. One juvenile jumped on the back of an officer while another struck the officer in the head with her elbow. That officer was later diagnosed with a concussion," a Blaine Police Department news release noted, according to KARE.

The station said overhead police drone video shows teens stepping around officers to kick individuals on the ground, teens and officers pushing each other, and observers capturing it all on cell phones.

Additional Blaine cops showed up to help, along with officers from other Anoka County agencies, KARE reported, adding that the brawl continued for three minutes until an officer threatened the use of a chemical spray.

With that, the teens ran into the mall, which forced officers to close the mall out of precaution, the station said, adding that the carnival was shut down as well.

Two teens were arrested and charged with assault, KARE said, adding that authorities said additional charges are possible.

The station added that last year's carnival also was shut down due to a fight near the Ferris wheel.

Blaine's police chief, Brian Podany, appeared fed up with the teens' behavior.

"Grow up," Podany told KARE during an on-camera interview. "I understand you're kids, but ... there was no efforts to stop any of the violence other than by law enforcement, and it's not right."

Officials told the station the carnival will reopen Wednesday and run through Sunday, adding that fencing will be set up around the carnival grounds that will enforce a single entry point. In addition, no one under 18 will be allowed into the carnival without a parent or guardian, KARE noted.

