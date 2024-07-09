Fox News anchor needs just 30 seconds to expose one of Biden's biggest problems after debate: 'Not a single potential guest'

It took just 30 seconds on Sunday for Fox News anchor Shannon Bream to underscore the political headwinds that President Joe Biden faces.

Before interviewing her show guests, Bream explained on "Fox News Sunday" that her team reached out to "dozens" of Biden surrogates for an interview. However, none of them wanted to go on the record to defend Biden.

It's becoming more clear that Biden's position as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee is increasingly untenable.

"Before we get to our guests, I want you, the viewers at home, to know something," Bream began.

"Our team has spent days reaching out to dozens of lawmakers and Biden advocates and allies. We've had numerous interactions with the Biden-Harris campaign," she explained.

"But not a single potential guest was either able or willing to join us on today's show to defend the president and his decision to stay on the ticket," she continued. "So we will be having a conversation without that voice, which we have been working around the clock to avoid."

While no Democrat who supports Biden to continue running agreed to defend Biden on Fox News, Bream did have an opportunity to interview a Democrat: former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).

The problem for Biden, of course, is that Ryan wants the president to step aside and make way for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Not only was Fox News unable to book any Biden surrogates, but one of the president's top defenders — Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — canceled his scheduled Sunday interview on ABC News' "Face the Nation."

Between Biden surrogates not going on TV to defend Biden to repeated leaks from meetings with Democrats to a growing number of Democrats calling on Biden to step aside, it's becoming more clear that Biden's position as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee is increasingly untenable.

Despite the pressure to bow out of the race, Biden is adamant that he is running.

"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Trump," Biden told congressional Democrats in a letter on Monday.

So far, five House Democrats have called on Biden to drop out of the race — while more are saying so behind the scenes.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!