Brothers beat up tire shop worker amid dispute, take worker's gun, hit him with it. One arrested brother on immigration hold.

Two brothers beat up a Miami tire shop employee amid a dispute over a work order Monday afternoon, police said. Both brothers were arrested — but one of them, a Cuban national — reportedly was placed on an immigration hold.

Miami-Dade police told WPLG-TV that 40-year-old Pedro Luis Rodriguez and 32-year-old Luis Angel Rodriguez-Candano came to Tire Liquidators Miami II in the 2000 block of SW 67th Avenue in west Miami-Dade and argued with the employee over a job done on a car.

Rodriguez grabbed the employee's gun, hit him on the head with it, and said in Spanish, 'What good is it to kill you?' WPLG noted, citing the police report.

Police said Rodriguez began punching the employee multiple times amid the argument, WPLG reported.

The employee then drew a gun from his waistband and held it in the air, the station said, citing a police report.

With that, Rodriguez-Candano lunged at the employee and began pushing him, WPLG said, adding that authorities indicated both brothers jumped on top of the employee, punching him multiple times in the head and body.

The employee then fired three shots — and one of them struck Rodriguez in the leg, the station said.

Police said Rodriguez ran out of the office to call for help, the station said.

Police added that Rodriguez-Candano, once outside, continued to punch the employee, took the gun from Rodriguez, and pointed it at the victim, WPLG reported.

Medics were sent to the scene just after 3:45 p.m., the station said, citing dispatch records.

Authorities told WPLG that the tire shop employee suffered a cut to the top of his head and bruising on both arms but was not taken to a hospital.

Police added to the station that the employee told them he fired the gun in self-defense — and the tire shop owner also supports that claim.

The brother who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition, WPLG said.

The station, citing jail records, reported that both brothers are facing one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and that Rodriguez-Candano is facing a separate charge of battery.

The brothers appeared in Miami-Dade bond court for second hearings Tuesday, WPLG reported, adding that both required Spanish interpreters and were represented by attorneys appearing via Zoom.

Rodriguez, a Cuban national, was placed on an immigration hold, and his bond was set at $5,000, the station said.

Rodriguez-Cadano was also given a $5,000 bond, WPLG reported, adding that a judge ordered both brothers were ordered to stay away from the victim.

