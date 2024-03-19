‘Burglary tourism’: Foreign gangs exploit tourist visa system to rob affluent neighborhoods in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department recently formed a special task force to address an increase in burglaries targeting affluent neighborhoods, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.



Authorities are warning residents that “burglary tourism” has been on the rise over the last five years, with organized groups from South America entering the United States for the purpose of robbing homes.

LAPD Chief Dominic Choi stated Tuesday, “I can tell you that we have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country, that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high-end residents.”

In some of those instances, the thieves exploit the tourist visa system, which does not require a background check to gain entry into the country.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told the Times that the organized groups have become more active in recent months despite an overall decline in burglaries.

“The number of crimes tied to these kind of crews are way, way up,” he warned. “They often target homes often connected to open spaces, hiking trails, and canyons that give them access.”

Hamilton noted that the thieves “tend to not carry guns” to avoid additional charges. However, he cautioned that they bring jamming devices to disrupt security systems.

The South American gangs, mainly from Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, target homes in wealthy neighborhoods where they steal jewelry, designer purses, and other high-value items. The stolen goods are sold for cash, and robbers send their profits back home.

District Attorney of Orange County Todd Spitzer (R) stated that the Chilean government has refused to provide the U.S. government with the criminal history of its citizens who use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization to come into the country, despite being required to do so. As a result, prosecutors have a difficult time linking the thefts to organized gang activity, and they often receive a single charge for burglary, he explained.

The Chilean Embassy in Los Angeles did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.

The Irvine Police Department posted on social media Saturday, “Over the past 35 days, there have been 34 residential burglaries in Irvine. One trend we are seeing is suspects knocking down or disabling cameras. The second is suspects climbing to the second story and entering through a window or door.”

The department urged residents to apply security film to glass doors and windows, install a security system, and place lights on a timer so the home looks occupied.

Similar burglaries linked to organized foreign gangs have been reported in high-end neighborhoods in Arizona, particularly residences that back up to a wash or golf course, KSAZ-TV reported.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!