'People should not be using my name': Reporters relentlessly question Caitlin Clark about 'racism' and 'misogyny'

Caitlin Clark was asked about her name being "weaponized" and allegedly used to spread hateful beliefs in a recent media availability.

Two reporters from outlet the Athletic asked the WNBA star about the "culture war" and whether she's upset by her name allegedly being used to promote racism.

First, reporter Jim Trotter decided ask the player about her name being "weaponized in non-sports topics."

"I wonder from your standpoint how you feel about people using your name in whatever culture war they're fighting," Trotter asked.

"It's not something I can control, so I don't put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that, and to be honest, I don't see a lot of it. Like I've said, basketball is my job," Clark responded.



"Everything on the outside, I can't control that, so I'm not gonna spend time thinking about that. People can talk about what they wanna talk about, create conversations about whatever it is, but I think for myself, I'm just here to play basketball. I'm here to have fun. I'm trying to help our team win."

"My focus is on helping us [win]; I don't pay much mind to all of that, to be honest," Clark concluded.



"How much do you think this has had impact on your ability to cultivate relationships in the league?" Trotter pressed.

Clark simply said that she focuses on her teammates and doesn't have time to talk to other players in the league. She added that the women in the WNBA are happy to get the attention they're receiving.

Trotter, relentlessly, then asked if she's "bothered" by her name being used in "culture wars."

The rookie simply responded by saying "no," because she doesn't pay attention to it.

'People should not be using my name for those agendas; it's disappointing, it's not acceptable.'

Clark's answer seemingly did not include enough activism for Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington, who criticized Clark for not addressing "misogyny" and "xenophobia," for example.



"Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the sh*t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury," Carrington wrote on X.

About an hour after Carrington's post, reporter James Boyd then asked Clark about her name being "weaponized for racism/misogyny," referencing the bothered WNBA player in his post.

"I asked #IndianaFever’s Caitlin Clark directly about her name being weaponized for racism/misogyny (as Dijonai Carrington alluded to)," he wrote.

"I think it's disappointing. I think everyone in our world deserves the same amount of respect; the women in our league deserve the same amount of respect," Clark replied.



"People should not be using my name for those agendas; it's disappointing, it's not acceptable."

Clark noted that she had dreamed about playing in the WNBA, and now that she is there, she hopes that every player in the league is treated with the same respect that anyone else would want to be afforded.

The reporter justified his line of question by saying that his inclusion of Carrington's points "holds A LOT more weight and validity than when fans and media say it."

"That's why it was more than fair to bring it right to CC's front door," he added.

Despite receiving more attention than ever before, the WNBA is still projected to lose around $50 million this season, with a reported $12 million dollars spent on charter flights for the teams. Some players have complained that their charters aren't big enough or that they weren't as luxurious as Clark's team's flights.





