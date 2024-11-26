Caitlyn Jenner suggests run for California governor, says of possible Harris challenge: 'I would destroy her'

Republican Caitlyn Jenner reacted positively to suggestions on social media the transgender activist run for governor of California.

Jenner said that a run for governor might be in the cards after President-elect Donald Trump was able to push nearly every county to the right, including many in California. The activist previously ran for governor of California in a recall election in 2021 but garnered only 1% of the vote.

'MAKE CA GREAT AGAIN!'

"Should we do it again? Have been getting a lot of calls with a lot of strong opinions," Jenner posted on social media.

"Newscum is out in 2026," Jenner added, referring to current Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will be term-limited out of office.

"The MAGA / America First movements are not nearly as bigoted as the intolerant left. If I were to run it would be proudly as a Republican. We are the big tent party and movement of common sense, for ALL!" read a second tweet from Jenner.

Jenner also addressed the possibility being floated that Vice President Kamala Harris might run for California governor after her disastrous presidential campaign. A Politico report said Harris told allies and aides to prepare while she contemplated another campaign.

"If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her," Jenner posted.

Caitlyn Jenner was born Bruce Jenner and had been celebrated as a national hero after winning the gold medal in the decathlon in the 1976 Olympics. In 2015, Jenner stunned the world by identifying as a woman and asking to be called Caitlyn.

Jenner has been excoriated by the transgender lobby for continuing to identify as a Republican and defending President-elect Donald Trump.

