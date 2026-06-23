California clean-air regulator deals Disneyland an ultimatum: Overhaul gas-powered attraction or pull the plug on iconic ride

Disneyland is facing a strict deadline set by a powerful California environmental regulatory agency to axe current gas-powered engines at a popular automobile-themed ride inside the amusement park, according to multiple reports. If Disneyland fails to overhaul the ride, the amusement park faces the risk of the iconic attraction being shut down.

The California Air Resources Board — the state’s clean-air regulator – ordered the amusement park to retire the current gas‑powered engines used at the long-standing Autopia ride, which has been entertaining park guests for over 70 years.

'As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a road map to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years.'

According to the official Disneyland website, thrill-seekers can "cruise the scenic winding roads of this classic attraction in a souped-up coupe" on the Autopia ride.

"Featuring a working gas pedal and steering wheel, each classy chassis seats 2 adults or 3 children and navigates curves and inclines just like the real thing," the site stated.

Disney noted, "Autopia is the only existing Tomorrowland attraction dating back to Disneyland Park’s opening day in 1955. When the cars first took to the road, they captured America’s fascination with the latest transportation innovation, the 'freeway.'"

Despite the iconic attraction being based on traditional combustion engines, Disneyland is being compelled to swap them out for an all-electric fleet.

The California Air Resources Board is the state's regulatory agency with legal authority to set emissions rules.

The Orange County Register reported that Disneyland disclosed to the California Air Resources Board that the gas-powered engines "had been modified in a way that violated state regulations for small off-road engines."

In April 2024, Disneyland initially announced plans to convert Autopia's gas-powered engines to electric by fall 2026, according to the Orange County Register.

Disneyland also agreed to a settlement with the California Air Resources Board.

The California Air Resources Board released a statement regarding a $56,250 settlement with Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. in August 2024 that read:

To settle the case, Disney agreed to the penalty of $450 per unit of noncompliant SORE equipment for a total penalty of $56,250. Disney elected to provide $28,125 to a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) entitled Cleaner Air Greener Schools. The funds will be used to install indoor air quality sensors, air purifiers, and outdoor air quality sensors in 10 schools in Southern California.



The civil penalty amount of $28,125 will be deposited into CARB’s Air Pollution Control Fund, which provides funding for projects and research to improve California's air quality. Disney fully cooperated with CARB to resolve this matter and agrees to comply with all regulatory requirements.

The engines in the go-karts are built by Honda, which has sponsored the Autopia ride since 2016.

A corporate compliance plan from the California Air Resources Board stated that Honda "failed to certify the Disneyland-specific modified engines" because of an "administrative error," KTLA-TV reported.

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Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Climate-Colored Glasses, a climate Substack, reported that the Autopia attraction must be in compliance by Feb. 1, 2027, or be shut down.

Disneyland spokesperson Jessica Good told the Los Angeles Times in April 2024:

Since opening with Disneyland park in 1955, Autopia has remained a guest favorite, most popular with young kids experiencing driving for the first time. As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a road map to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years.

This May, a spokesperson provided an update to People that the Autopia ride would retire combustion engines by early 2027.

"Work is under way on the design, engineering, and testing of a fully electric vehicle prototype, and we look forward to sharing more details soon," the spokesperson said.

Disney fan website MousePlanet reported that Honda's corporate sponsorship of Autopia is slated to end at the end of 2026.

D23, the self-described website for "daily home of the ultimate Disney fan," noted that Chevron was the sponsor before Honda between 2000 and 2012. The now-defunct Richfield Oil Corporation was Autopia's sponsor from 1955 until 1970, according to D23.

According to Disney fan site WDW News Today, there are similar versions of the Autopia car ride at Florida's Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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